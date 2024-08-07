Westbound I-10 to close between US 60 and SR 143 (Aug. 9-12)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for bridge work. At the same time, the ramps from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10 will be closed.

The following ramps will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance.

Additionally: The eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at 48th Street to close at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, for ramp reconfiguration. This closure is expected to last into late 2024. Use the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway or Baseline roads instead.

NOTE: Several other ramp and lane closures are also scheduled this weekend. For information about additional weekend restrictions and closures, visit i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.