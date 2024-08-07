Highway 99 south of Lillooet is expected to reopen at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, after crews clear away two mudslides.

The slides closed a section of highway approximately 20 kilometres south of Lillooet Monday evening. There were no reported injuries.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure geotechnical engineers surveyed the site by helicopter on Tuesday and approved the maintenance contractor to move in with equipment to clear away the slide material.

For updates with the latest information as the cleanup is completed, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca