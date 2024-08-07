Highway 99 south of Lillooet is expected to reopen at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, after crews clear away two mudslides.
The slides closed a section of highway approximately 20 kilometres south of Lillooet Monday evening. There were no reported injuries.
Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure geotechnical engineers surveyed the site by helicopter on Tuesday and approved the maintenance contractor to move in with equipment to clear away the slide material.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.