Highway 1 bus lane construction begins between McKenzie, Colwood interchanges

CANADA, May 27 - Major construction is underway on the Highway 1 bus-on-shoulder project, which will improve transit for people travelling between downtown Victoria and the Westshore.

The new bus lanes will stretch from the McKenzie Interchange to the Colwood Interchange on Highway 1, making the bus a faster, more reliable and convenient option for commuters on southern Vancouver Island.

Drivers should expect daytime lane shifts on Highway 1 during construction and are reminded to follow posted speed limits. The Burnside Road on-ramp and the Helmcken overpass will close overnight between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as needed. The Galloping Goose Trail may have short-term closures of as long as 15 minutes between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Highway closures will be updated on DriveBC. Trail closures will be marked with signs on site and posted on the project website.

The Highway 1 bus-on-shoulder project will reduce congestion by prioritizing rapid transit, and is a key part of the South Island Transportation Strategy to create a dedicated rapid transit corridor between downtown Victoria and the Westshore as part of BC Transit’s RapidBus program.

The project also includes a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge on the Galloping Goose Trail at Craigflower Creek to enhance active transportation in the area. Additional improvements include ecological restoration, upgraded bus stops at the Helmcken Interchange, realignments to Portage Road, widened ramps and new roadside barriers.

This work complements the Colquitz Bridges Widening project, which is well underway and supports BC Transit’s upgrades in the Six Mile area of View Royal, improving connections between communities and creating a continuous, rapid-transit corridor. The project is expected to be completed in late fall 2027 and will provide a continuous system of transit-only lanes between downtown Victoria and the Colwood transit exchange.

The bus-on-shoulder project is jointly funded, with the Province contributing $67 million and the federal government investing $28 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Highway 1 bus-on-shoulder project, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/hwy1busonshoulder