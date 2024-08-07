FEMA May Contact You by Text To Schedule Inspection

FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you applied for FEMA assistance following the May 21-27 storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, FEMA may be trying to reach you regarding your inspection. The agency will first try calling you to make an appointment, but if you do not answer, you may receive a text message from FEMA.

Please be aware that these calls and texts may come from unfamiliar area codes and phone numbers or show no caller ID. It is important to answer phone calls and respond to texts from FEMA, even if you do not recognize the phone number.

To identify legitimate FEMA staff calling or texting you, please remember the following:

As FEMA is trying to connect with you in many ways, you should be alert to scam artists and other criminals who may be trying to steal your identity. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

If a FEMA Inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application. If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance, so the inspector can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department, or contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 502-696-5485 or visit its website at Natural Disaster Scams - Kentucky Attorney General. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report (kentucky.gov).

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at: StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, fax: 202- 212-4926 or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division,

400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

If you suspect identity theft, please visit Identity Theft | FTC Consumer Information or IdentityTheft.gov.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

Go to YouTube: FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance.