News release on EPA emergency order on pesticide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-25

August 6, 2024

EPA ISSUES EMERGENCY STOP ORDER ON USE OF PESTICIDE DACTHAL

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered the emergency suspension on the use of the pesticide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA or Dacthal) under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The rarely used emergency suspension was issued today due to serious health risks, especially to unborn babies of pregnant mothers who may have been exposed to the pesticide.

Upon receiving notification of the order by the EPA today, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture’s Pesticides Branch began notifying pesticide retailers that are registered to import and sell the product in the state. All pesticide products sold in the state must be licensed with the Pesticides Branch and one pesticide product containing DCPA as the active ingredient, DACTHAL FLOWABLE HERBICIDE (EPA Reg. No. 5481-487), is licensed in Hawai‘i. Preliminary responses from retailers are that there have not been sales of the product in Hawai‘i for several years.

“DCPA is so dangerous that it needs to be removed from the market immediately,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “It’s EPA’s job to protect people from exposure to dangerous chemicals. In this case, pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems. That’s why for the first time in almost 40 years, EPA is using its emergency suspension authority to stop the use of a pesticide.”

According to the EPA, DCPA is a pesticide registered to control weeds in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, but is primarily used on crops such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions.

In May 2023, EPA released its assessment on the risks of occupational and residential exposure to products containing DCPA. The assessment found health risks associated with DCPA use and application, even when personal protective equipment and engineering controls are used. The most serious risks are to the unborn babies of pregnant individuals. EPA estimates that some pregnant individuals handling DCPA products could be subjected to exposures four to 20 times greater than what EPA has estimated is safe for unborn babies.

This emergency order, while rare, underscores the importance of proper disposal of all pesticides.

Questions regarding DCPA products and the proper disposal of pesticides in Hawai‘i may be addressed to the Pesticides Branch at 808-973-9402 or [email protected].

Link to EPA News Release: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-issues-emergency-order-stop-use-pesticide-dacthal-address-serious-health-risk-4

Link to HDOA Pesticides Branch website: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/pest/

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

808-973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov