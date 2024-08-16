Media Invitation: Complimentary access to the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Aviation Awards for Excellence
The CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence are the crowning event of CAPA’s 2024 summit series. The two-day summit combines CAPA’s characteristic blend of aviation industry analysis and knowledge with thought leadership from dozens of speakers and networking opportunities from across the sector.
The event also includes CAPA’s Awards for Excellence. Hosted at a gala dinner, the awards recognise those leaders and innovators who have made the greatest contribution to the air travel sector in 2024.
CAPA has a limited number of complimentary in-person media passes available*. To submit your interest, please fill in your details via the link here.
Key Speakers confirmed to join us with many more to come include:
• Air Lease Corporation, Executive Chairman, Steven Udvar-Házy
• Air Serbia, CEO, Jiri Marek
• Pegasus Airlines, CEO, Güliz Öztürk
• European Regions Airline Association, Director General, Montserrat Barriga Andrés
• SunExpress, CEO, Max Kownatzki
• Swiss International Airlines, Chief Commercial Officer, Heike Birlenbach
• TAP Air Portugal, CFO, Gonçalo Pires
• Qatar Airways, CFO, Duncan Naysmith
There is no better way to cap off the year and look forward to 2025 with a better understanding of the dynamics of the aviation market and where it is headed. Some agenda topics we are looking forward to:
• Sustainability – Time for a hard talk about getting to net zero
• CAPA CEO Forum
• The rise of the airport group – the way of the future for airports?
• Finance outlook - Is aviation entering a new golden age?
About CAPA - Centre for Aviation
CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA's platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA's global C-level and corporate travel in-person and virtual Summits and Masterclasses attract executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.
About Aviation Week Network:
Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Aviation Week Network's portfolio of air transport solutions includes the leading brands of Air Transport World (ATW), Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), Aviation Daily, CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Routes and Aviation Week's intelligence and fleet data services. The air transport portfolio delivers face-to-face connections, essential news, analysis, business intelligence and data across multiple platforms while producing innovative and impactful marketing programs. For more information visit aviationweek.com.
About Informa Markets:
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Karolina Rodriguez
Senior Marketing Manager
CAPA - Centre for Aviation
krodriguez@centreforaviation.com
This article was written on 17-Jul-2024.
Karolina Rodriguez
CAPA - Centre for Aviation
krodriguez@centreforaviation.com