UPDATE* News Release – Missing Laumaka Work Furlough inmate apprehended, back in custody

Aug. 6, 2024

UPDATE: Missing Laumaka Work Furlough inmate apprehended, back in custody

HONOLULU — State Sheriff’s deputies apprehended inmate Rory Sitani in the Waiʻanae area today, Aug. 6, 2024, after he left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Sheriff’s deputies returned him to custody at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) at approximately 11:30 a.m. today.

Sitani, 39, left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center at about 11 a.m. Monday. He was not authorized to leave.

He is serving time for first-degree criminal property damage and burglary. He now faces an escape charge, a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Sitani is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

