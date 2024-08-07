Submit Release
*UPDATE* News Release – Missing Laumaka Work Furlough inmate apprehended, back in custody

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 6, 2024

 

UPDATE: Missing Laumaka Work Furlough inmate apprehended, back in custody

 

HONOLULU — State Sheriff’s deputies apprehended inmate Rory Sitani in the Waiʻanae area today, Aug. 6, 2024, after he left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Sheriff’s deputies returned him to custody at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) at approximately 11:30 a.m. today.

Sitani, 39, left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center at about 11 a.m. Monday. He was not authorized to leave.

He is serving time for first-degree criminal property damage and burglary. He now faces an escape charge, a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Sitani is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

 

