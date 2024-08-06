Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,800 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7592, a bill to direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions

H.R. 7592 would eliminate the requirement that the Library of Congress (LOC) prepare hardbound copies of the Constitution of the United States of America: Analysis and Interpretation. The bill would require the agency to publish the document online. The change would apply to editions produced for the Supreme Court term beginning October 2023 and subsequent editions.

Using information from LOC, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7592 would reduce the agency’s operating costs by $4 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any reduction in spending would require appropriations to be reduced by the estimated amounts. 

You just read:

H.R. 7592, a bill to direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more