H.R. 7592, a bill to direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions

H.R. 7592 would eliminate the requirement that the Library of Congress (LOC) prepare hardbound copies of the Constitution of the United States of America: Analysis and Interpretation. The bill would require the agency to publish the document online. The change would apply to editions produced for the Supreme Court term beginning October 2023 and subsequent editions.

Using information from LOC, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7592 would reduce the agency’s operating costs by $4 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any reduction in spending would require appropriations to be reduced by the estimated amounts.