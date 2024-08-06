Three First Nations, B.C. partner to create safer access roads

CANADA, August 6 - Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa First Nation members will have safer access to their remote communities with new improvements coming to forest service roads in the Lillooet area of B.C.

Working together, the Province and the Nations have identified 98 kilometres on the In-SHUCK-ch forest service road for priority improvements, including widening and realigning the road in multiple places, constructing new bridges to replace narrow ones, and improving road surfacing. These upgrades will benefit all users in the Lillooet, Squamish Region.

“This project work aids the call for assistance in upgrading the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road leading to our community,” said council for Skatin First Nation. “Many people have died or been severely injured travelling this road and it continues to impact the quality of life of people who need to traverse it for access to the necessities of life, supplies, education and health care. This work will not only save lives but improve the well-being for all users of this road, including us, the original occupiers of the Lillooet River Valley.”

The First Nations led work to refurbish these service roads is being supported through nearly $2.5 million in grants from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation split among the Nations to support equipment purchases and training needed to secure roadwork contracts from Ministry of Forests.

The grants also ensure opportunities for Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa to play a major role in overseeing the quality of access routes surrounding their remote communities. This promotes safer access for band members to obtain key services, such as shopping, medical appointments, education resources and in emergency situations, such as wildfire or flood evacuation.

“We have invested in a newer and more reliable grader to put on the roads to help keep better and continuous easier access in and out of the community for longer periods throughout the year,” said Chief Don Harris, Xa’xtsa First Nation. “Our education and training department has created more training opportunities for road-related programs and job opportunities.”

Recreational users will have an easier time travelling to the various trailheads located along the road for remote hiking, wilderness camping, hunting and wildlife viewing. The road will also increase reliable access for industry partners currently accessing the communities and the surrounding area.

Quotes:

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

“Safe access to these territories and communities through the In-SHUCK-ch road is crucial. It will enhance the quality of life for members of Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa First Nations. I applaud these Nations for their leadership in ensuring that their communities have a reliable, year-round route to receive essential services.”

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests

“Forest service roads serve as crucial links for people who need safe and reliable access in and out of their communities. By working with Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa Nations to upgrade and maintain key roads, we are helping ensure community members have safer access to remote communities and to critical services throughout the year.”

Quick Facts:

The majority of roads leading to remote First Nations communities are forest service roads, which are on Crown land and are the obligation of the Province to maintain.

There are more than 1,100 kilometres of forest service roads leading to First Nations communities in B.C.

Learn More:

