Vancouver Island Nations will have safer community access roads

CANADA, August 6 - Toquaht Nation and Uchucklesaht Tribe members on the west coast of Vancouver Island will have safer access to their communities with new improvements coming to forest service roads.

Working together, the Province and the Nations have identified Maggie Lake and Canal Main roads for priority improvements to their territories and remote communities, including widening and realigning the road in multiple places, building new bridges to replace narrow ones and improving road surfacing. The improvements will benefit all users on stretches of road that are being used regularly for recreation.

“Improved access to Uchucklesaht’s Territory and Village is a meaningful and important step to successful Treaty Implementation,” said Chief Wilfred Cootes of Uchucklesaht Tribe. “Uchucklesaht values the collaborative work to date that has resulted in this important commitment by B.C. to improve our road access.”

This First Nation led work on the combined 69 kilometres of the forest service roads is being advanced through $1 million in grants from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation to support equipment purchases and training necessary to secure road work contracts from Ministry of Forests.

“We are grateful for the financial support of the provincial government to support equipment purchases and training necessary for our traditional territory, and to make our community of Macoah both accessible and a viable transportation route for citizens year round,” said Toquaht Nation Chief Anne Mack. “Safe, reliable access to health care, school and work is an important factor in our citizens being able to return home, which is a priority for our Nation.”

The grants also ensure opportunities for the Uchucklesaht Tribe and Toquaht Nation to play a major role in overseeing the quality of access routes surrounding their communities that are in remote locations. This promotes safer access for their members to obtain key services like shopping, medical appointments, education resources and in emergency situations, such as wildfire or flood evacuation.

Recreational users will have an easier time travelling to the various trailheads located along the road for remote hiking, wilderness camping, hunting and wildlife viewing. The roads will also increase reliable access for industry partners currently accessing the communities and the surrounding area.

Quotes:

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Improved road access to these remote west coast communities plays an integral role in the health, social and economic prosperity for these First Nations. The Toquaht Nation and Uchucklesaht Tribe have made it a priority to improve access to their communities and the Province is happy to partner with them to improve their quality of life and to provide access in times of emergency and for recreational purposes as well.”

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests –

“The Maggie Lake and Canal Main roads serve as crucial links for Toquaht Nation and Uchucklesaht Tribe members who need safe and reliable access in and out of their communities. By taking action to improve these forest service roads, we are helping ensure they are designed, built and maintained for the people who use them.”

