CAC President Marc Corsi Announces the CAC America’s Cup Day Event on September 15th for the 37th America’s Cup

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council (CAC), has announced an exciting new event: the CAC America’s Cup Day Event. Scheduled for September 15th at the prestigious Reial Club Nàutic de Barcelona, this exclusive gathering will feature a live broadcast of the America’s Cup Semifinal. From its remarkable cuisine and impeccable service standards to its unrivaled wine selection and top-shelf spirits that all wrap around unparalleled ambiance, it promises to be a premier opportunity, bridging connections between Catalonia and the United States.

The 37th America’s Cup, held in Barcelona Harbor, is among the most-watched sporting events globally. This prestigious competition is forecast to contribute around 1 billion Euros to Barcelona’s economy. The CAC event will capitalize on this significant occasion to strengthen transatlantic relationships and celebrate Catalan culture and excellence.

In a nod to his extensive experience, Corsi—formerly the Chief of Protocol for the Golden Gate Yacht Club during their triumphant runs in the 33rd and 34th America’s Cups—brings a deep understanding of the impact such events can have on a city. His goal for the CAC event is to facilitate meaningful connections between attendees from both sides of the Atlantic while showcasing Catalonia’s vibrant culture.

Corsi expressed his excitement about the upcoming events, stating, “It’s an experience; it’s the place to be and be seen and going to be a lot of fun. We’re thrilled to offer such unique experiences and strengthen the bonds between our communities.

The CAC advocates for Catalan American businesses and leaders in the United States and advances transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan-speaking territories of Europe.

