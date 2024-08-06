Global Entry enrollment available in St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – US Customs and Border Protection announced today that starting August 7 conditionally approved Global Entry applicants will be able to walk in for their interview without needing an appointment at the WICO Pier.

This new enrollment location will be the first of its kind in St. Thomas, specifically dedicated to serving the cruise community but also open to the public in St. Thomas for walk-in interviews.

On deployment day, the Global Entry location at the WICO dock will operate from 9 AM to 3 PM, coinciding with the arrival of the Enchanted Princess and Norwegian Breakaway.

The enrollment location will also operate 9 AM to 3 PM Aug. 14, 21 and 29.

Additional dates will be released monthly to coincide with the arrival of vessels at port via social media @CBPCaribbean and @DFOSanJuan.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports.

All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available on the Global Entry page. For specific information about Enrollment on Embarkation in St. Thomas please call 340-774-2510.