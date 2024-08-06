Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co. Named to 2024 INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 500 Firms List

We are very proud to be recognized among the top 500 accounting firms nationwide” — Herb Whitesell, managing partner

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co. PLLC (DHW), a leading CPA firm with two offices in North Carolina, was recently named to INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 500 Firms for 2024. There are currently over 50,000 CPA firms in the United States. DHW was ranked at No. 455 on the Top 500 list.

“We are very proud to be recognized among the top 500 accounting firms nationwide,” said Herb Whitesell, managing partner, with DHW. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to extraordinary service and to providing strategic accounting solutions to our growing client base.”

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) has been the gold standard ranking and reporting on the largest public accounting firms for nearly three decades. The rankings are compiled from data gathered in the annual IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms, which attracts participation from hundreds of firms nationwide.

See the full Top 500 Firms here.

About Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co. PLLC

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co. is a full-service accounting firm founded in 1990. The firm is proud of its 30-year history providing tax compliance and planning, audit and assurance, and accounting and business consulting services to the North Carolina community, including the healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, HUD, construction and retail industries. Learn more on the firm’s website: dhw.cpa.

