Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby Named to 2024 INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 300 Firms List

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C. (HM&M), a leading CPA firm with four offices in Texas, was recently named to INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 300 Firms for 2024. HM&M was ranked at No. 229 of the Top 300, 13 spots higher than the firm’s prior year ranking.

“We are excited to once again be recognized among the top 300 accounting firms nationwide,” said Susan Adams, managing shareholder, with HM&M. “Each year, we set out to elevate our client service, maintaining our established relationships as well as developing relationships with new clients. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to our clients and to achieving these goals.”

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is the gold standard ranking and reporting on the largest public accounting firms nationwide. The rankings are compiled from data gathered in the annual IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms, which attracts participation from hundreds of firms nationwide.

See the full Top 300 Firms here.

About Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C.

HM&M was founded in 1978 as a full-service accounting firm. Today, the firm has eleven shareholders and nearly 100 staff, including supervisors and managers. The firm’s expertise lies in the construction, non-profit, healthcare, energy, and real estate industries, as well as serving high net worth families. The firm provides a range of services including tax compliance and planning, audit and review services, outsourced accounting and advisory, business valuation, and litigation support. Learn more at hmpc.com

