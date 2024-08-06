Submit Release
USDA DFAP Awards and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

The information contained here is for the farmers and ranchers who applied for and received
one-time, lump-sum awards from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
under the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). DFAP was created to
address the consequences of prior discrimination by USDA in USDA farm lending. This
general information will help people who receive these USDA DFAP awards understand
the potential impact of such money on SSI benefits.

Click the link below to read the full article:

https://mscenterforlegalservices.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/usda-ssi-faq.pdf

 

