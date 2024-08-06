August 6, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces State Price Gouging Protections in Effect Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces State Price Gouging Protections in Effect Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

RICHMOND, Va. – As the East Coast of the United States prepares for potentially hazardous weather from Tropical Storm Debby, Attorney General Jason Miyares is announcing today that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.

“As Virginians brace for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, I encourage everyone to keep up with news and weather developments during a statewide emergency declaration. Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by my office. Bad actors will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.

Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint:

By phone: (800)-552-9963

By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Online Complaint Form

More information can be found at www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/.

