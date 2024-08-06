Governor Newsom announces more than 1,000 arrests in Bakersfield since April

Governor Newsom is now expanding this effort, with a new partnership with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to collaborate on dismantling criminal networks driving retail theft, car thefts, and violent crimes in Kern County communities.

“The California Highway Patrol has a great working relationship with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our ongoing crime suppression operation with the Bakersfield Police Department,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This collaboration underscores the strength in numbers and highlights our shared commitment to making the community safer. Together, we can more effectively address and combat crime, ensuring a more secure environment for everyone.”

Previously, through the Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program, the state awarded the Bakersfield Police Department $6.2 million to specifically prevent and respond to organized retail theft, motor vehicle and motor vehicle accessory theft, and cargo theft. The statewide grant program is the largest single investment to combat organized retail crime in state history.

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s efforts to improve public safety in key parts of California, including Oakland and San Francisco. Since January 2024, the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has made 717 arrests and recovered more than a quarter of a million stolen goods valued at over $6.8 million. California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.