UNITAR and Qatar Leadership Centre Hosts an Immersive United Nations Fellowship for Qatar University Students

The key training sessions focused on the introduction to the United Nations System, Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette, International Relations and Global Governance, Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution, and Leadership and Team Building. Throughout the programme, the students acquired crucial skills such as working in a global context, negotiation and diplomacy, leadership and critical thinking, cultural competence, policy analysis and development, sustainable development and environmental policy, and human rights and international law.

A highlight of the first week was the field visit to Washington D.C., where fellows engaged with key international institutions and policymakers. They visited Capitol Hill, where they met with congressional staff and learned about the legislative process; the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where they engaged in discussions on global financial systems; the World Bank, where they gained insights into international development projects; and the Qatar Cultural Attache Office, where they learned about Qatar’s cultural identity and contributions to the global cultural landscape.