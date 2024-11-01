Reminder: 2025 nonresident deer/elk tags will go on sale Dec. 10, 2024

Idaho Fish and Game is changing its sales date for 2025 nonresident deer and elk tags to Dec. 10. The change is intended to allow residents to conveniently buy licenses and permits in early December, ensure auto-renew transactions can be processed in a timely manner, and provide better customer service to all buyers.

“We’ve heard from Idaho residents that it's been a challenge to renew licenses on Dec. 1 and receive their licenses and tags in the mail before Jan. 1,” said Tara Reichert, Fish and Game’s License Operations Manager. “So, with Dec. 1 falling on a Sunday this year, and it being Thanksgiving weekend, we believe Dec. 10 will be more convenient for both our resident and nonresident customers.”

Fish and Game will be reaching out to recent nonresident tag buyers who’ve provided email addresses to notify them that the sales date has changed to Dec. 10. The department will reach out to hunters through media and social media, and they also ask people to help spread the word of the changed dates.

“If someone in your family, a friend, or your hunting buddies, plan to buy a nonresident tag for next year, please let them know,” Reichert said. “We want to make sure folks show up on the right day, especially if they’re traveling to Idaho to buy a tag.”

Fish and Game sells nonresident tags for the upcoming year in December so hunters have time to buy tags and plan their hunts. Nonresident hunters are also advised that there will be new big game seasons set for 2025 in March, so hunts may not be the same in 2025 as they are in 2024.