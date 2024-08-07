Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,555 in the last 365 days.

BESLER Launches The Hospital Finance Academy

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

The Hospital Finance Academy Powered by BESLER

The Hospital Finance Academy Powered by BESLER

BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery & hospital reimbursement solutions, launches The Hospital Finance Academy, a premier online education experience.

We’re excited to launch this initiative and expand our educational offerings thereby solidifying our position as an industry thought leader and superior education delivery partner.”
— Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, today announced the launch of The Hospital Finance Academy, a premier online education experience.

The Hospital Finance Academy is a fee-based online education program delivered by BESLER subject matter experts and BESLER approved subject matter experts, providing continuing education credit such as Continuing Education Units (CEUs) approved by The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) approved by National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). Programming will consist of comprehensive healthcare finance related content targeted to healthcare finance professionals working mostly in hospital settings in the United States.

“We’re excited to launch this initiative and expand our educational offerings thereby solidifying our position as an industry thought leader and superior education delivery partner,” said Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER.

Learn more about the Academy and register for upcoming sessions on BESLER’s website. The first Academy session will be The Role of CDI, presented live on August 28, 2024, at 1 PM ET.

About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.
###

Kelly Wisness
BESLER
kwisness@besler.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

BESLER Launches The Hospital Finance Academy

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more