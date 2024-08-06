Legislation Strengthens Voting Protections & Improves Access

On the 59th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen voting protections and make it easier for voters to cast their ballots. The legislation includes measures that strengthen access to the ballot – building on the historic John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York to protect against voter discrimination and disenfranchisement, and seeking to enfranchise new voters and standardize important elements of the electoral process.

“Our democracy is rooted in the sacrifices of those willing to fight for that idea greater than any one of us, and with this legislation, we are strengthening our efforts to protect it,” Governor Hochul said. “Every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to have their voice heard, and these laws bring the ideals of self-governance closer to reality.”

Legislation S.6735A/A.3250A will allow pre-registered voters, individuals who will be 18 years old by Election Day, to apply for an absentee or early mail voting ballot. Legislation S.9837/A.10541 will ensure New Yorkers are able to cure ballot defects within the required timeframes. Legislation S.5943/A.725 creates a standard ordering criteria for candidates appearing on a ballot. Legislation S.8464/A.9409 brings state election law into compliance with the requirements set under the federal Electoral Count Reform Act. Legislation S.6130A/A.530A expands poll watcher eligibility to include most New York State attorneys. Legislation S.9763/A.9991 makes technical changes related to town elections. Legislation S.9687/A.10357 clarifies administrative processes for preclearance coverage determinations under the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York.

Today's action builds on Governor Hochul's strong record of strengthening voting rights and expanding access to the ballot throughout her administration. In June 2022, the Governor enacted the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, the strongest state-level voting rights act in the nation, protecting New York voters against voter dilution, suppression, intimidation and other barriers to voter participation. In December 2022, the Governor enacted legislation expanding the amount of time New Yorkers have to register to vote, moving the deadline for voter registration from 25 days ahead of an election to the constitutionally-allowed minimum of just 10 days ahead of an election. In September 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing a system for early voting by mail, creating a process allowing all eligible, registered New York voters the opportunity to vote early by mail in advance of an election.

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “With the signing of my Election Integrity and Oversight Act, we are fortifying our democratic process by permitting licensed attorneys to serve as poll watchers statewide. This legislation ensures greater transparency and integrity in our elections. My deepest thanks to Governor Hochul for making this vital bill law. Together, we are strengthening the bedrock of our democracy.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that New York State is taking important steps to ensure all New Yorkers have equal access to voting and voter information. My bill will correct an inconsistency between village and election law to ensure villages in New York State have proper time to put referendums on their November ballots. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law today and Assemblyman Steve Otis for championing this bill in the Assembly.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “When candidates in competitive races are listed at the end of the ballot, studies indicate it can result in impactful voter drop-off. S.5943 makes a minor modification to the order in which candidates appear, establishing a consistent and logical structure to every ballot, no matter the election. Voters will know what to expect to find on their ballot so they can cast their vote confidently. This confidence allows citizens to more fully and enthusiastically engage in our democratic process, which should be the goal of every elected official. I thank the Governor for signing this modest yet meaningful improvement to our ballot.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Over the past six years, New York has made incredible strides to improve our elections and give more voters a chance to fully participate in our democracy. As Senate Elections Chair, I'm proud of all we've accomplished but know we have more work to do. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Assembly Members Walker and Zinerman, and all my colleagues for helping advance these new measures into law. Our democracy will be strengthened by them.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “This bill continues our work to make voting simple and easy by allowing pre-registered 17-year-olds who will be 18 by Election Day to vote absentee or early by mail. It’s an important step forward in expanding voting rights for New Yorkers, and it will make it easier for everyone to participate in the democratic process. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill and supporting more inclusive and accessible elections.”

Assemblymember David I. Weprin said, “On the 59th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, I applaud Governor Hochul for signing A530A, which allows attorneys to serve as poll watchers in any city or county in the state. Under current law, a poll watcher must be registered to vote in the county in which they intend to serve. Attorneys licensed to practice law are not restricted in their practices to any locality or court. They may practice before any court in the state, as well as before the boards of elections everywhere in the state, therefore, there should be no restriction on their ability to be in a polling place on Election Day.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Around the country we see efforts to suppress the right to vote and to make the process of participating in our democracy more difficult. Here in New York we are removing obstacles, big and small, to make sure that the right to vote is preserved and the right to public participation prevails.”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter said, “Today marks a significant step forward as we strive to ensure fair and accessible elections for all New Yorkers. The signing of this legislation reaffirms our commitment to protecting every individual's right to vote and to participate fully in our democracy. By creating a standard ordering criteria for candidates appearing on the ballot, we are making the electoral process clearer and more equitable. I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Assembly as we continue to champion these essential protections and enhancements to our voting system.”

Assemblymember Latrice M. Walker said, “As the chair of the New York State Assembly’s Election Law Committee and the sponsor of the landmark John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, I have long sought to expand and protect ballot access. I am grateful to my colleagues and to Gov. Hochul for supporting my bill (A.10357) which provides clarity to certain provisions of the NYVRA, including expanding the definition of ‘protected class.’ The bill signing – which comes on the anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – is a lasting tribute to people like the late Rep. John R. Lewis, who fought so hard to protect our precious right to vote.”

Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace said, “The Electoral Count Reform Act is essential legislation needed to protect the integrity of our elections, and this bill brings our state into compliance with that federal legislation. As we commemorate the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, we must commit to preserving both the right to vote and the peaceful transfer of power.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “On the 59th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, I am grateful to Governor Hochul for signing my bill A3250 with Senator May into law. When young people go to college, many like my son might be unable to vote if they do not turn 18 before the absentee deadline. Now, pre-registered voters will be able to request absentee ballots. I knew we needed to do something because everyone deserves the right to make their voice heard. This law will ensure that no young voter is disenfranchised.”

Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman said, “Today marks a significant moment in New York's history as my colleagues and I in the state legislature and Governor Hochul unite to safeguard the civil and voting rights of all New Yorkers. With the signing of this package of legislation, we are placing guardrails around New Yorkers' ability to access the ballot free from discrimination in compliance with federal voting reform laws. Not only does today's signing coincide with the original Voting Rights Act of 1965, but it also ensures that New Yorkers will have all the necessary protections to participate in the November elections for President, down-ballot candidates, and the Equal Rights Amendment, which will further protect us from discrimination in New York State. This legislation demonstrates our commitment to upholding the democratic process and ensuring that every New Yorker has a voice in our government. We are proud to lead the way in promoting voter access and equality.”