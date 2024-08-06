Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Longtime Legal Expert Lee Stein to Arizona Board of Regents

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of longtime legal expert Lee Stein to the Arizona Board of Regents. Mr. Stein has over 25 years of legal experience, including as a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Special Assistant Attorney General in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

“Lee Stein has a track record of fighting for accountability and transparency, experience that will make him well equipped to serve on the Arizona Board of Regents,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With a dedication to public service and a deep appreciation for Arizona’s universities, I have no doubt that Mr. Stein will be an effective member of the Board and will help ensure accessible and attainable higher education for everyone while safeguarding the integrity of our world-class public universities.”

“I am humbled by Governor Hobbs’ confidence in me,” said Lee Stein. “I fully appreciate the importance of higher education to the state and I am looking forward to doing my part to ensure that the universities continue to provide an accessible and high quality education to Arizona students.”

Mr. Stein’s career has deep ties to Arizona, including serving as a member of former Senator John McCain’s Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, an adjunct professor at both Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, and clerking for the Arizona Supreme Court. Mr. Stein also served as partner and Co-Chair of Perkin Coie’s firm-wide investigations and white collar defense practice group, and was also a prosecutor in a wide array of cases including healthcare and fraud regulation, internal investigations, and anti-corruption.

Mr. Stein is an Arizona native and holds degrees from both the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and the University of Arizona.

