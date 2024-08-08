Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Facelift Surgery: The Pros and Cons of Surgical vs. Non-Surgical Facelifts

Before and after photos showcasing the remarkable results of a non-surgical facelift by Dr. Simon Ourian. The transformation highlights significant improvements in skin texture, tone, and overall facial rejuvenation Comparison of the benefits of surgical facelifts versus non-invasive facelifts at Epione Beverly Hills. Discover which approach suits your needs best with Dr. Simon Ourian. Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned expert of cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills is giving us his insight and point of view on the pros and cons of a non-invasive facelift compared to a traditional surgical facelift. Being a pioneer of procedural aesthetic treatments, Dr. Simon Ourian shares his perspective on these popular and trending face and skin rejuvenation techniques.

Non-Invasive Facelifts: The Modern Approach

Here Dr. Simon Ourian highlights the growing attraction of non-invasive facelifts that utilize advanced techniques like laser resurfacing, ultrasound therapy, and dermal fillers. These technique dependent procedures offer numerous advantages such as:

• Minimal Downtime: After procedures, most patients normally can proceed with their daily routines and activities. Most common being traveling, working out, sauna and more.

• Low-Risk: Procedural methods can carry a lower risk of complications versus a surgical method. Going under the knife is one of the most common concerns and fears for patients interested in aesthetic treatment.

• Cost-Effective: Being modestly priced compared to full-on surgical methods, non-invasive treatments reach a broader range of patients interested in aesthetic treatments.

• Natural Results: Techniques like Ultherapy and dermal fillers provide a more subtle & natural looking facelift without any incisions.

Surgical Facelifts: The Traditional Gold Standard

Despite the increasing trend of non-invasive facelifts, Dr. Simon Ourian does acknowledge the lasting effectiveness of a surgical face lift for specific patients.

• Dramatic Results: A surgical facelift can achieve a fuller and long-lasting revisions, especially patients with advance signs of aging.

• Comprehensive Rejuvenation: This method can tackle the underlying structural issues to provide a more comprehensive facial rejuvenation for those wanting a full-on surgical facelift.

• Longevity: Results of surgery usually last longer resulting in reduction of the need for frequent touch-ups if treatment is done non-invasive.

Choosing the Right Procedure

Dr. Simon Ourian cannot stress enough the significance of a personalized consultation to identify the most suitable treatment for each patient. “Every patient is unique, and the decision between non-invasive and a surgical facelift should be based on the patient’s specific needs, goals, and medical history.”, Dr. Simon Ourian suggests.

At Epione Beverly Hills. Dr. Simon Ourian and his team provide a comprehensive and personalized assessment that assists patients in making a well-informed decision regarding their aspirations of receiving aesthetic treatments. Whether choosing the latest non-invasive procedural technique or the traditional surgical facelift, patients can trust Dr. Simon Ourian’s technique dependent expertise to achieve their desired results.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for his technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epione.com or call/text (310) 651-6267.