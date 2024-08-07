Leigh Sloan, Esteemed Educator and Author, Highlights Christianity's Shift From Privilege to Disdain

Leigh Sloan

Leigh Sloan Wonders if Christianity is a Punchline in the Postmodern Era

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leigh Sloan, esteemed educator, political activist, speaker, thought leader, and author of the highly acclaimed book "Pride and Privilege: Expand Your Influence in Cultural Chaos" states that Christianity, a religion that has been a dominant force in the Western world for over 1,000 years, is increasingly becoming disdained and openly mocked. Sloan argues that such disdain and mocking were commonplace during Christianity’s infancy. “People were more than mocked—they were beheaded, burned, and tortured for their faith. Both the Old and New Testaments encouraged believers to hold on amid inevitable suffering and to 'count it all joy' because those who face unjust suffering will be eternally rewarded,” she contends.

Sloan highlights a recent Olympic performance that seemed to mock Leonardo DaVinci's iconic painting, "The Last Supper." Whether or not the organizers intended to mock Jesus and Christianity is a matter of passionate online debate. However, she points out that what is not debatable is the fact that Christianity, once a dominant religion embraced by the majority, has officially slipped from its pedestal of privilege in global society.

Sloan believes nothing has illustrated this slip more definitively than the 2024 Olympic performance.

“In my recent book 'Pride and Privilege: Expand Your Influence in Cultural Chaos,' I discuss themes of privilege and the increasingly unprotected status of Christianity. Beyond the specific incident at the Olympics, what we should be paying attention to is the global postmodern wave of thought that is actively seeking to deconstruct most of our historical, societal norms,” Sloan asserts.

She notes that although often not acknowledged, Christianity primarily shaped these global norms. Ideas such as human rights, love for individuals as made in God’s image, and objective truth were shaped within Judeo-Christian thought.

“Secular society is now paying lip service to some Christian values such as tolerance and acceptance of all people. However, the underlying message communicated through the Olympic performance was a massive affront to Christian sexual norms. The claim that this performance was about Greek gods and pagan traditions does not make it any less offensive to Christian values. The overt sexuality expressed in the scene was a blatant insult to Christianity. The bigger question is: why is it okay in 2024 to offend Christians, white people, and especially straight white men? The reason, outlined in my book 'Pride and Privilege,' is the privilege principle. Because groups like straight white men have enjoyed historical privileges, postmodernism now seeks to cast off that privilege—sometimes very aggressively,” Sloan explains.

Sloan discusses the concept of an "underarchy," where a previously privileged group becomes marginalized and despised, a phenomenon observed in history. One stark example is the treatment of Jews in pre-Nazi Germany. Jews, who were often wealthy and successful, became targets of societal resentment and hatred. This led to their isolation, dehumanization, and, ultimately, the horrific events of the Holocaust, where mockery and labeling escalated to mass genocide.

Sloan adds that for Christians, "turning the other cheek" emphasizes love, forgiveness, and prayer for one's enemies. However, this does not mean Christians should ignore injustice or remain silent in the face of unfair treatment. There is a growing concern that Christian viewpoints, especially on topics like sexuality, are increasingly marginalized in secular society. The lack of tolerance and respect for differing opinions is troubling, raising questions about how Christians should respond to such challenges while staying true to their faith.

“We pretend that it is possible to separate politics from religion and both from 'secular' events. The Olympics claims to avoid both religion and politics. But as we can see, religion (or the lack thereof) actively shapes our worldviews, what we find pleasing or offensive, what laws we vote for, and what people we choose to follow. Separating politics and religion from activities such as the Olympics is impossible. Worldviews come in all forms. Some ascribe to a God, and some don’t. Secular humanism is a type of worldview. Postmodernism and transgenderism are worldviews,” asserts Sloan.

On the global stage, diverse worldviews often collide. Regardless of whether an individual subscribes to Christian values, it is essential to protect the rights of Christians to uphold their sacred values, traditions, and beliefs. Historically, the privileges of certain groups can obscure present-day injustices against them. While Christianity has had its historical missteps, it has significantly shaped the modern world. Marginalizing, mistreating, and maligning Christians hinder global progress. Sloan concludes that recognizing the contributions of Christians to society is vital, and it is crucial to advocate for their right to live with dignity and thrive.

