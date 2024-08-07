Top 10 Reasons to Attend the Throw Down Cornhole Festival & Truck Show August 23 – 25

The Throw Down Cornhole & Truck Show Festival Logo 2024 The Throw Down Cornhole Festival competitor Overview of the Throw Down Cornhole Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Celebrating its 14th year, the tournament draws the sport’s best players from across the country to compete for $350,000 in prize money over three days

It’s exciting that the Throw Down tournament has evolved into a true festival. People are coming from all over the country not just for cornhole but for the live music, the food, and the truck show.”” — John Karayan, founder of The Throw Down

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (CA), UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Throw Down Festival , featuring the world’s largest cornhole tournament, returns to beautiful beachside Ventura from August 23 - 25. Cornhole players and enthusiasts, classic car lovers, music lovers, and families alike will find a wide variety of activities and exciting tournament play at this three-day festival, including:1. Three Days of Tournament Play with prizes totaling over $350,000: Now in its 14th year, The Throw Down Cornhole Festival has grown to be the world’s largest cornhole tournament offering an unprecedented $350,000 in cash prizes going to the winning teams. With 1,088 teams composed of the sport’s best players, the tournament grows year after year with 49 states represented as well as teams from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, England, and Sweden. The sport and tournament have garnered the attention of ESPN Networks, who will be streaming live coverage on all three days, including the finals on Sunday.2. Axe Throwing. New to the festival this year, the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), and sponsor The Mighty Axe, have teamed up with The Throw Down to bring the SoCal ThrowCal tournament to the fairgrounds. A WATL Tier 1 Tournament, the three-day event attracts some of the top ‘throwers’ in the sport and includes thrilling-to-watch competitions in hatchet, big axe, and knife throwing categories.3. Throw Down Food Experience. There has always been great food at the festival including Spencer Makenzie’s famous fish tacos and ahi tuna burgers. On Sunday it gets even better when over 25 innovative food trucks and pop-up restaurants set up in a dedicated area for the Throw Down Food Experience. Curated for variety and quality, there will be something to tempt everyone’s taste buds. Craft beer, wine, and spirits are all available for purchase.4. The Truck Show: Now in its second year is The Throw Down Truck Show continues to showcase vintage “square body” types from the 1960’s through the 1980’s – with a special emphasis on Chevrolet C10 pickups, Jeeps, Scouts, Suburbans, Ford Broncos, and Chevy Blazers. A highlight of the show is a fully restored ‘71 Bronco valued at $300,000. Prominent collectible car dealer Crown Classics will be bringing a wide selection of exotics and car clubs from around the state are participating.5. Live Music: When the sun goes down, the party begins. Attendees can enjoy live performances on Friday night and all-day Saturday and Sunday, with DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for the enjoyment of players and spectators alike.6. Cornhole Trebuchet: It’s wild but there really is a huge trebuchet set up so Throw Down fans can take a shot at launching a giant bean bag 150 feet at a giant corn hole board. Accuracy at that distance is challenging, but the lucky winner takes the ‘pot’ which can add up to thousands of dollars.7. Shop ‘til You Drop: With over 100 vendors on-site, it’s time to stock up on cornhole bags, boards, Throw Down-themed swag, and other summertime “must haves”.8. More chances to play: Due to its status as the premier tournament in the U.S. and beyond, the Throw Down has sold out for the last 13 years. To give everyone a chance to win, organizers have added additional cornhole tournaments that run throughout the weekend. Women’s Double’s, Crew Cup, Big Money Blind Draws, and $10, $20 and $40 Blind Draws are just some of the other opportunities to compete. For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to participate for free on the open courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes.9. Family Fun: The game is unique in that players as young as 6 years old can be seen playing in the tournament against adults, as skill in the game can be mastered at almost any age. Kids of any age are welcome to play and learn on the open courts and take inspiration from the half-pint champions at the tournament. Additionally, there is a kid’s play area and children under 12 can attend for free.10. Affordable and Flexible: Choose from a $20 for a general admission day pass or get a three-day general admission pass for $40. General admission passes include access to tournament viewing, free cornhole play areas, axe-throwing events, the truck show with hundreds of classic vehicles, a kid’s play area and live music concerts throughout the weekend, among other fun activities.Spencer Makenzie’s 14th annual three-day Throw Down Cornhole Festival will take place from Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25, 2024. Friday’s activities are from 11am to 10 pm; Saturday hours are from 8:30am to 10 pm; and Sunday hours are 9am to when the finals are completed. The Throw Down will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura CA 93001. The Throw Down Cornhole Festival is partnered with the American Cornhole League “ACL” who is the governing organization of professional cornhole. For more information, please visit https://thethrowdowncornholetournament.com/ About Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company Spencer Makenzie’s is a celebrated seafood staple of Ventura’s local food-scape. With the goal of offering fresh, healthy food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular events as the Coachella Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and Ventura County Fair.During that time, they perfected signature dishes such as Clam Chowder, Fish & Shrimp Burrito, the surf ‘n turf style Business Burrito, and their famous Giant Fish Tacos, into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier and delicious alternative to typical “Fast Food”. Everything is made to order, they only use sushi grade fish, produce is purchased from local vendors and 100% of their famous sauces are homemade.

