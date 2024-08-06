HipMaps Named Finalist For 2024 Skift IDEA Award

The Skift IDEA Awards celebrate excellence in design, creativity, and innovation within the travel industry.

HipMaps' recognition is a win for all small businesses” — Rachel LeRoy, HipMaps Founder

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selected from more than 350 submissions across five criteria groups, HipMaps has been named a 2024 Skift IDEA Award Finalist in the Creative Design category.

As the smallest organization among the six finalists, HipMaps joins the ranks of prestigious names such as New York City Tourism + Conventions, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

“HipMaps' recognition is a win for all small businesses” said Rachel LeRoy, founder and CEO of HipMaps. “Yes, our companies may be much smaller but we can stand shoulder to shoulder with industry giants.”

Now in its sixth year, the Skift IDEA Awards celebrate excellence in design, creativity, and innovation within the travel industry. “The sixth edition of Skift IDEA Awards has been our biggest to date, and solidifies its standing as the travel industry’s most coveted achievement for excellence in design, creativity and innovation” the organization stated. Finalists and award recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges. (More information about this year’s short list can be found here.)

HipMaps designs custom maps that are both printable and used in their interactive app. Each map is tailored specifically to its target audience, displaying places that the host wants to highlight for guests and visitors, and designed using the host's style and branding.

“We have evolved in the three years since HipMaps was launched,” LeRoy said. “We initially focused on helping the meetings and events industry provide their guests with an elevated experience. We still do that, but we also serve the travel and tourism industry – hotels and vacation rentals, visitors bureaus, and municipalities. Our maps and app are quite versatile, and we help hosts meet their goals in a wide range of situations."

In 2023 HipMaps was awarded the BizBash Event Experience Award for the Best New Event Product/Service. LeRoy was named one of the 2023 Trendsetters by Meetings Today magazine; she was also named one of the BizBash 2023 Industry Innovators Top Ten in Event Tech.

“Our maps are designed to function like a personal 24/7 concierge,” LeRoy said. “By combining usefulness, versatility, personalization, and technology, we foster a deeper connection between the host, the location, and the visitor. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The final results of the Skift IDEA Awards will be announced in August.