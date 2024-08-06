Beaver Creek Clean River Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project in the City of Albany – one of the most environmentally impactful clean water infrastructure projects to be undertaken in the Capital Region. This project will significantly improve the water quality of the Hudson River by screening and disinfecting over 300 million gallons of sewer overflows annually. Construction is now underway on an associated Tide Gate project that will strengthen the impact of the Beaver Creek system. More than $57 million in State and federal investments helped make these critical projects possible, including $2.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. These projects are stopping significant pollution, advancing environmental justice, strengthening resiliency and providing long-lasting impacts for residents’ quality of life and the health of the Hudson River.

“These transformational projects will benefit the Capital Region for generations to come, enhancing a major stretch of waterfront while improving quality of life for local neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “This milestone underscores our nation-leading commitment to clean water for New Yorkers, and my administration will continue providing the tools, resources and funding that communities need to invest in this critical infrastructure.”

Construction of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project took place over three years and involved significant excavation of an area in Albany’s Lincoln Park. All that is visible now are two 600-square foot facilities that serve as entrances to an expansive underground system that includes a satellite treatment facility, screens, tunnels and piping. The associated Tide Gate Project that’s breaking ground will prevent inflow from the Hudson River during periods of high river stages and estuary tidal surges. An inoperable gate will be replaced, and wet weather controls will be installed to work in conjunction with the Beaver Creek Satellite Treatment Facility.

These projects are undertaken along with several other projects in a partnership of six Capital District municipalities known as the Albany Pool Communities – Albany, Cohoes, Rensselaer, Troy, Watervliet, and Green Island. These communities are working together on a 15-year Long-Term Control Plan to address a century-old problem of combined sewer overflows to the Hudson River.

These projects are benefitting from New York State’s nation-leading investment in water infrastructure. The $55 million Beaver Creek project was supported by $15 million in State grants through the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and $38.3 million in low-cost financing through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) administered by EFC. The Tide Gate project is being funded by a $937,500 State Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) grant through EFC, and $2.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding through the CWSRF.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “EFC is committed to working with local communities to safeguard water quality throughout New York State, making record investments to protect public health and the environment. EFC’s ongoing partnership with the Albany Pool Communities to complete these critical wastewater upgrades is helping to make these projects affordable, significantly reducing the impact on local ratepayers.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Governor Hochul’s sustained investments in clean water infrastructure are bolstering community resiliency to climate change and helping safeguard New York’s natural resources and DEC is thrilled to celebrate today’s milestones for the Beaver Creek and tide gate projects. Complemented by funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New York State’s investments in and partnerships with the city of Albany and other Albany Pool communities are building on the significant progress underway to improve water quality and protect our shared environment.”

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Regional Administrator Alyssa Arcaya said, “Combined sewer overflows can spill untreated sewage, bacteria, debris and other hazardous substances into our waterways, harming wildlife and limiting our ability to access and enjoy natural resources like the Hudson River. The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda has supercharged EPA’s ability, in partnership with New York State, to address combined sewer overflows and other water infrastructure challenges. EPA has already delivered $938 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the State of New York, which is being put to good work on important projects like the Tide Gate.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I’m thrilled that a critical investment of $2.8 million from our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is helping complete the critical Tide Gate project that will strengthen the impact of the Beaver Creek system and keep our waters clean. It is a win-win-win for creating good-paying jobs, making the Hudson cleaner and advancing environmental justice. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership and together we’re turning the tide on our state’s aging water infrastructure and building a cleaner future for all New Yorkers.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in clean water infrastructure projects is paramount to protecting the environment and health of New Yorkers. The completion of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project and the start of construction on the Tide Gate project mark tremendous milestones in mitigating pollution, advancing environmental justice, improving the water quality of the Hudson River, and boosting quality of life for Capital Region residents. I’m proud to have worked to deliver funding for the Tide Gate project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will continue to fight to secure federal resources for critical water infrastructure projects across New York State.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate this endeavor that will bolster the Hudson River’s ecosystem while improving the quality of life for all Albany residents. The Beaver Creek Clean River Project’s new screening facility will disinfect millions of gallons of overflow from the Beaver Creek line each year, neutralizing a major contributor to pollution in the Hudson while also mitigating flood risks. Thanks to major federal and state investments, we’re helping riverfront communities like Albany make significant strides in their efforts to improve water quality and boost economic development.”

Assemblymember Pat Fahy said, “The Beaver Creek Clean River Project will dramatically improve the water quality of the Hudson River nearest Albany. Communities up and down the Hudson River like ours have been hard hit by the environmental catastrophes of earlier decades, but the work continues to finally clean up the Capital Region's greatest natural resource. With an expected capacity of treating more than 300 million gallons annually, I look forward to seeing its results, and I commend Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Albany Water Department employees who made the Beaver Creek Clean River Project a reality.”

State Senator Neil D. Breslin said, “The positive environmental benefit of this transformative project cannot be overstated. With the completion of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project, the improvement to the water quality of the Hudson River will be felt by Capital Region residents now and for generations to come. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Environmental Facilities Corporation for their steadfast commitment to making sure that New York State's natural resources are protected.”

Assemblymember John McDonald said, “The completion of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project is the culmination of intermunicipal efforts that began in 2006, when I convened the mayors of the six Albany Pool Communities to work on our priority of improving the water quality of our beautiful Hudson River by eliminating the hundreds of combined server overflows (CSOs) in the region. Working together we took what was an estimated $500 million project that would have been financially infeasible to a more manageable project size with the EPA and DEC desired outcomes. Thankfully, mayors like Mayor Sheehan recognize the importance of this long-term effort, and the Beaver Creek project is a major component of the overall plan. Thank you to all the local, state, and federal partners who came together to provide the vision and funding for this project. I remain committed to supporting vital water infrastructure projects such as this one and thank the City of Albany for leading this effort.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The Beaver Creek Clean River Project is a vital component to our long-term environmental goals that will help maintain the natural beauty and ecological integrity of our region. Protecting and improving water quality takes a concerted effort from government and I thank Governor Hochul as well as Mayor Sheehan for their leadership in this initiative. Together, we can continue to address pollution, enhance public health, and preserve this essential natural resource for generations to come.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I would like to thank our state and federal partners because without this incredible funding this project would not have been possible. The Beaver Creek Clean River Project is one of the most environmentally impactful projects not just in the City of Albany, but in the Capital Region. This work, paired with the groundbreaking of the Tide Gate Project are crucial pieces of environmental justice and will help ensure that as we look to improve access to the Hudson River that it is clean, safe, and a place for visitors to enjoy.”

Albany Water Department Commissioner Joseph Coffey said, “The Beaver Creek Clean River project is the culmination of years of regional planning and collaboration, including invaluable input from the community. The project is a testament to what environmental justice considerations can add to the value of capital investment.”

Riverkeeper Associate Director of Government Affairs Jeremy Cherson said, “The completion of the Beaver Creek diversion and treatment project is the result of decades of collaboration and vision from local officials, New York State, and the advocacy community. Fifty years ago, the Hudson River in the Capital Region was considered dead, leaving residents without a vibrant, healthy river where they could safely swim and play. Projects like this help reimagine our relationship with the Hudson, from a neglected river to one full of life and safe for swimming, including a future with new parks, beaches, and river pools for all to enjoy. Riverkeeper thanks Governor Hochul, Mayor Sheehan, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Tonko for completing this important project.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY24 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year.

Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are helping to ensure ongoing coordination with local governments and ensure communities can leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for small, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC at https://efc.ny.gov/CAT.