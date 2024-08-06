Mayor Bowser Invites Community to Celebrate National Night Out

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Tuesday, August 6, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), residents, and community leaders will come together to celebrate the 41st National Night Out. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts events throughout the city to bring together law enforcement and community members. These events highlight public safety initiatives, crime prevention efforts, and neighborhood watch programs in Washington, DC. MPD will hold events across the city’s seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours, including community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances, and more.

“With the community’s help, we’ve been able to make good progress in driving down crime over the past year, and that progress underscores what we know to be true – building safer neighborhoods is both a whole-of-government effort and a whole-of-community effort,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “National Night Out is a great opportunity to engage with the officers who patrol our neighborhoods and to discuss how we can continue working together to create safer, stronger communities.”

Each National Night Out event is organized by MPD staff and community leadership. The programming offers residents the opportunity to learn more about District programs and initiatives that facilitate collaboration with MPD to build safer neighborhoods.

“The community plays a vital role in public safety, and National Night Out is one of many events that we host to strengthen the bond between our police department and the community,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department. “When we come together, it’s an opportunity to build stronger relationships with residents, partners and business owners to create safer and more vibrant neighborhoods.”

The National Night Out kickoff location will take place in MPD’s Seventh District at 4 pm at Sycamore and Oak, located at 1110 Oak Drive SE. Each district site will offer different activities and giveaways for families, including food, games, and entertainment.

Below is a list of the MPD locations for all National Night Out events:

District Location Time First District Lansburgh Park

1098 Delaware Avenue SW 5–8 pm Second District Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street NW 5–8 pm Third District Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 Seventh Street NW 5:30–8 pm Fourth District Emery Heights Community Center

5701 Georgia Avenue NW 5–8 pm Fifth District Edgewood Recreation Center

300 Evarts Street NE 4–7:30 pm Sixth District The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church

3000 Pennsylvania Avenue SE 3–7 pm Seventh District Sycamore & Oak

1110 Oak Drive SE 4–8 pm

For more information on this event, visit our National Night Out website.

