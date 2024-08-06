Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,806 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser Invites Community to Celebrate National Night Out

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Tuesday, August 6, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), residents, and community leaders will come together to celebrate the 41st National Night Out. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts events throughout the city to bring together law enforcement and community members. These events highlight public safety initiatives, crime prevention efforts, and neighborhood watch programs in Washington, DC. MPD will hold events across the city’s seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours, including community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances, and more.

“With the community’s help, we’ve been able to make good progress in driving down crime over the past year, and that progress underscores what we know to be true – building safer neighborhoods is both a whole-of-government effort and a whole-of-community effort,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “National Night Out is a great opportunity to engage with the officers who patrol our neighborhoods and to discuss how we can continue working together to create safer, stronger communities.”

Each National Night Out event is organized by MPD staff and community leadership. The programming offers residents the opportunity to learn more about District programs and initiatives that facilitate collaboration with MPD to build safer neighborhoods.

“The community plays a vital role in public safety, and National Night Out is one of many events that we host to strengthen the bond between our police department and the community,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department. “When we come together, it’s an opportunity to build stronger relationships with residents, partners and business owners to create safer and more vibrant neighborhoods.” 

The National Night Out kickoff location will take place in MPD’s Seventh District at 4 pm at Sycamore and Oak, located at 1110 Oak Drive SE. Each district site will offer different activities and giveaways for families, including food, games, and entertainment. 

Below is a list of the MPD locations for all National Night Out events:

District

Location

Time

First District

Lansburgh Park
1098 Delaware Avenue SW

5–8 pm

Second District

Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street NW

5–8 pm

Third District

Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 Seventh Street NW

5:30–8 pm

Fourth District

Emery Heights Community Center
5701 Georgia Avenue NW

5–8 pm

Fifth District

Edgewood Recreation Center
300 Evarts Street NE

4–7:30 pm

Sixth District

The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church
3000 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

3–7 pm

Seventh District

Sycamore & Oak
1110 Oak Drive SE

4–8 pm

 

For more information on this event, visit our National Night Out website.

 

 

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser Invites Community to Celebrate National Night Out

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more