Home Modification Services Provided by OneWell Health Care for the IDD Community in Pennsylvania

Home Modifications by OneWell Health Care

OneWell Health Care offers specialized home modifications to enhance independence & accessibility for the IDD community in PA, ensuring safety and comfort.

Here at OneWell, every home modification is made with care and intention. It is our commitment to ensure each individual with IDD has the opportunity to thrive in their own home.” — Leslie Casale, Home Modifications & OT Programs Manager

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care is proud to announce its dedicated Home Modification Program, aimed at enhancing the independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Our mission is to create accessible living spaces that promote safety, comfort, and overall well-being. This client-centered program focuses on optimizing the functionality of living spaces according to our participants' unique abilities, ensuring they can live their lives with greater ease and independence.

Home Modification's Process:

1. Estimates: For modifications exceeding $1,000.00, three estimates are required. OneWell provides one estimate, while the family is responsible for obtaining the other two. This approach ensures a competitive and fair evaluation of costs.

2. Requirements: A letter of medical necessity from the participant's primary care physician (PCP) or an Occupational Therapy assessment is required, along with the three estimates, for submission to the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) for review. This documentation ensures that the modifications are warranted and tailored to the participant's specific needs.

3. Completion: If OneWell is chosen to complete the modification, we supply all necessary materials and labor. Our team works diligently to complete the project to the highest standards. We then submit to ODP for reimbursement upon project completion, ensuring a seamless financial process for our clients.

Type of Home Modifications Provided by OneWell Health Care:

- Bathroom: Installation of adaptive bathtubs/showers, grab bars, fold-down shower chairs, handheld showers, adapted fixtures, raised toilets, and non-slip flooring. These modifications ensure that the bathroom is a safe and accessible space for all participants.

- Widening Doorways: Enhancing accessibility throughout the home by widening doorways, making it easier for individuals with mobility aids to navigate their living spaces.

- Kitchen: Lowering cabinets and countertops for wheelchair accessibility, installing accessible sinks/fixtures, accessible storage, and non-slip flooring. These changes make the kitchen a more functional and user-friendly space.

- Sensory Modifications: Adaptations for noise reduction, softened lighting, visual support, tactile adaptations, and temperature regulation. These modifications create a calming and comfortable environment, especially for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

- Modifications for Behavioral Concerns: Installing shatterproof windows and padding for walls to ensure a safe and secure environment for individuals with specific behavioral needs.

Adaptations NOT Covered Under Home Modifications:

- Stair lifts

- Elevators

- Ramps

- Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

- General Maintenance

OneWell Health Care fronts all costs of home modifications, including materials and labor, ensuring a smooth process for our clients. This financial support relieves families of the burden of upfront costs, allowing them to focus on the well-being of their loved ones. Our team of Certified Aging in Place Specialists (CAPS) is dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized services that make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve. These specialists bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, ensuring that every modification is tailored to the specific needs and preferences of each participant.

Why Choose OneWell Health Care for Home Modifications?

1. Client-Centered Approach: We prioritize the individual needs and abilities of our participants, designing modifications that evolve over time to accommodate changing requirements.

2. Comprehensive Services: From the initial assessment to the final installation, we handle every aspect of the modification process, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

3. Expert Team: Our Certified Aging in Place Specialists (CAPS) are highly trained and experienced in creating safe, functional, and accessible living spaces.

4. Financial Support: OneWell Health Care covers all upfront costs, including materials and labor, and handles reimbursement submissions to ODP, alleviating financial stress for families.

5. Commitment to Quality: We are dedicated to delivering high-quality modifications that enhance the safety, comfort, and overall well-being of our participants.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a dedicated home health care provider focused on supporting the IDD community. We offer a range of personalized services, including in-home nursing, respite care, individualized day support, and home modifications. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life and independence of individuals with disabilities by creating safe, accessible, and comfortable living environments. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centered approach, OneWell Health Care is committed to delivering high-quality care that meets the unique needs of each participant.

Home Modification Services by OneWell Health Care