OneWell Health Care Expands Services in Connecticut with the Launch of ABA Therapy

With the launch of ABA Therapy in Connecticut, we continue our mission to support individuals with autism and their families through high-quality, compassionate, and empowering care.” — CEO & Founder of OneWell Health Care

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading home and community-based services provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the launch of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy services in Connecticut. This expansion reinforces OneWell Health Care’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, person-centered care that supports individuals and families across the state.

ABA Therapy is an evidence-based approach widely recognized for supporting individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other developmental challenges. Through individualized treatment plans, ABA Therapy helps improve communication, social skills, daily living abilities, and positive behaviors while reducing behaviors that may interfere with learning and independence.

OneWell Health Care’s ABA Therapy services are delivered by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed professionals, including Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and trained therapists. Services are designed to be flexible and accessible, offered in home, community, and other appropriate settings, ensuring care is tailored to each individual’s unique needs and goals.

OneWell Health Care accepts multiple funding sources for ABA Therapy services, including commercial insurance plans, Medicaid, and DDS ABA funding. At this time, OneWell Health Care has immediate openings for eligible individuals and families seeking ABA Therapy services in Connecticut.

This service expansion complements OneWell Health Care’s existing offerings in Connecticut, which include home care, supportive services, assistive technology, and community-based supports for the IDD population. By integrating ABA Therapy into its service portfolio, OneWell Health Care aims to create a more seamless continuum of care for individuals and families.

Families, caregivers, and referral partners in Connecticut are encouraged to learn more about ABA Therapy services and eligibility by contacting OneWell Health Care directly.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a trusted provider of home and community-based services dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With a person-centered approach and a focus on independence, dignity, and inclusion, OneWell Health Care delivers services designed to support individuals and families across multiple states.



Legal Disclaimer:

