Celebrating two years of “Chips and Science”

NSF unleashed critical investments to support use-inspired research and innovation in key technology areas and to support solutions to pressing national, societal and geostrategic challenges, as articulated in the “CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.” The legislation codified NSF’s cross-cutting Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP) — NSF’s first new directorate in more than 30 years. In its second year, TIP is already accelerating the translation of agencywide NSF-funded discoveries from the lab to society. It is also developing innovation ecosystems to contribute to economic growth in regions that have been left behind, giving rising to new industries and creating new pathways for all Americans to prepare for the good-quality, well-paying jobs of tomorrow. In short, NSF is creating opportunities for everyone, everywhere, seizing upon the innovation potential that exists anywhere.



“For nearly 75 years, the U.S. National Science Foundation has advanced the frontiers of science and engineering research and innovation. On August 9, 2022, President Biden signed into law the “CHIPS and Science Act,” landmark bipartisan legislation that established a bold vision for securing America’s leadership into a future limited only by our capacity to innovate.

NSF has been working at speed and scale to deliver on the tremendous promise that exists across our nation. From the inaugural NSF Engines awards to the launch of the SECURE Center for research security, we have leveraged the CHIPS and Science Act to lay the groundwork for a more resilient, inclusive and productive American STEM enterprise. As we further invest in the immense talent living in every corner of America, we are building the industries of tomorrow and ensuring America leads the world in the innovations of the future.”

- NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan