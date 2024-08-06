Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Today Through Wednesday

Heavy rain will begin this afternoon in the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions with up to two inches of widespread rain and locally heavier amounts up to five inches possible in some locations by Wednesday. Rain could fall at rates up to two inches per hour with local rainfall rates up to three inches at times. Significant flash flooding may occur in areas with high rainfall rates. There is also a risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds gusts this afternoon and evening. Flash flooding of urban and poor drainage areas and along rivers and streams are possible, as well as impacts to transportation, basements, first floors of residences and businesses, and underground infrastructure, as well as power outages.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

At Governor Hochul's direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to track the storm in real-time and support local governments’ requests for assistance. The State’s swift water rescue teams are being pre-staged downstate, and all state stockpiles are ready to deploy resources as needed. The New York State Fire Operations Center will open today to support state agency operations and receive any requests submitted via the State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid plan.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

The New York National Guard will mobilize 100 Soldiers and Airmen with 25 high-axle vehicles to provide assistance to New York City and local governments on Long Island if required. Eighty personnel and 20 vehicles will be positioned at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn and JFK International Airport. Twenty Airmen and five vehicles will be on call at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with more than 3,429 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond and can be configured into any type of response crews needed such as flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,415 large dump trucks

322 large loaders

89 chippers

84 wheeled and tracked excavators

33 traffic tower platforms

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

11 tree crew bucket trucks

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is monitoring the weather and inspecting drainage systems, and is ready to respond to any flood related issues across the state with 671 operators and supervisors, small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

346 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

34 trailers

6 vac trucks

13 excavators

7 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

22 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

86 portable generators

70 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices.