74 Year Old Small Business Owner Launching New E-Commerce Site to Fight Counterfeits Copying Her Bed MadeEZ® Product

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CKI Solutions, makers of the Bed MadeEZ® and other innovative products for the hospitality, cruise, and healthcare industries, today announced the upcoming launch of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales of its flagship retail product, the Bed MadeEZ® patented mattress lifter. CKI Solutions is launching a new e-commerce site for the Bed MadeEZ® in response to a continuing barrage of knockoffs siphoning away its sales on Amazon.com, where the Bed MadeEZ® has been listed for several years. As competing products imitate the patented and trademarked Bed MadeEZ®, CKI Solutions is taking proactive steps to protect its intellectual property and make its helpful and effective tool for bed-making easier than ever for customers to purchase.

“While we’re disappointed that unscrupulous companies are creating cheap knockoffs of the Bed MadeEZ® overseas and passing them off as quality mattress lifters, we’re thrilled that we can now make our ‘made in the USA’ Bed MadeEZ® available more seamlessly through expanded e-commerce channels”, said Sam Montross, inventor and CEO, CKI Solutions. “Sadly, many companies are choosing to illegally infringe upon our female-owned small business that’s been around for nearly three decades, but we’re not afraid of a challenge and believe the launch of our own direct-to-consumer site will help thousands more customers access our life-changing product.”

CKI Solutions introduced the Bed MadeEZ® in 2012, initially selling it to hotels and cruise ships as a method for enabling hotel housekeepers to change bed linens with less effort and risk of injury. For many hotel chains, bed making is the second leading cause of injury, lost workdays, and workers’ compensation claims. The Bed MadeEZ® lifts and holds the mattress in a raised position so both hands are free for tucking in the sheets and blankets. It is also used to tuck in sheets and smooth sheets, which are both tasks that often lead to injury and tingling of the hands. Bed MadeEZ® is patented, made in the USA, and has a lifetime warranty. CKI Solutions has sold its innovative hospitality-related products to major companies such as Loews Hotels, Disney Resorts, and IHG, among others. Bed MadeEZ® helped to reduce or eliminate housekeeper injuries, thus eliminating workers’ compensation claims.

Once the Bed MadeEZ® rose into the top 10 bedding accessories list on Amazon.com, a plethora of competing products imitating the patented and trademarked Bed MadeEZ® appeared. These knockoffs, primarily produced in China, copied the product’s design, and sold non-patented and unauthorized product knockoffs, even using CKI Solutions’ videos and product images without permission in their competing Amazon listings. Unauthorized copies have become a chronic problem on Amazon impacting numerous legitimate and American-made patented products.

These fake products offered at lower price points undercut the authentic Bed MadeEZ®, which is sold by CKI Solutions, a company certified by the NWBOC (National Women Business Owners Corporation) and with the WBE (Women Business Enterprise). NWBOC is the first national certifier of Women Owned Businesses, a distinction which certifies that a private, for-profit company, like CKI Solutions, is truly owned and controlled by a woman (Sam Montross). The WBE certification is reserved for companies that are at least 51% owned and operated by a woman, as CKI Solutions is proud to be.

CKI Solutions expects its new e-commerce site to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024 and offer direct sales of the authentic BedMadeEZ® to consumers across the United States. Through direct access to the product, the Bed MadeEZ® is poised to increase its reach and properly solidify its position as the original and patented mattress lifter.

The Bed MadeEZ® is currently available on Amazon and will soon be available via CKI Solutions’ new ecommerce site. For more information visit, www.CKIsolutions.us