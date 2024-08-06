Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa extended the due date for written comments on the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, 2024, and Local Government: General Laws Amendment Bill, 2024

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has extended the due date for written comments on the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Local Government: General Laws Amendment Bill, 2024.

As previously announced, these Bills were published in the Government Gazette No. 50682 of 2024 and Government Gazette No. 50650 of 2024, respectively, inviting input from the public. An initial extension was granted, as per Government Gazette No. 50871 of 2024, which set the closing date for submissions to be 31 July 2024.

However, the Department of Cooperative Governance (DCOG) has received numerous requests from various stakeholders and members of the public for further extension of the submission period. In light of these requests, Minister Hlabisa has decided to extend the deadline for written comments on both Bills from 31 July 2024 to 31 August 2024.

The Minister encourages all interested parties to take advantage of this extended period to share their insights and feedback on the proposed amendments, which aim to enhance the functionality and governance of local government structures.

Written submission/comments may be submitted to the Department of Cooperative Governance by post to:

Director-General

For the attention: Mr. Nhlamulo Mathye

Department of Cooperative Governance

Private Bag X804

PRETORIA

0001

By e-mail to:

1. Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, 2024 at Comments.coalitionbill@cogta.gov.za and

2. Local Government: General Laws Amendment Bill, 2024 at Comments.GLAB@cogta.gov.za

Copies of the Bills can be found on the website of the Department of Cooperative Governance at: www.cogta.gov.za and the Government Printers.

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904