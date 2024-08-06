Kryptos-Bitstamp Partnership Announcement Press Release

Kryptos Announces Strategic Partnership with Bitstamp to Enhance Web3 Finance Accessibility and Compliance

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kryptos, a pioneering platform in Web3 finance, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Bitstamp, the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange. The collaboration introduces a seamless one-click connectivity feature, allowing users to effortlessly link their Bitstamp accounts with the Kryptos platform, thereby unlocking a new realm of financial possibilities within the Web3 ecosystem.

Through this partnership, users gain the ability to manage their digital assets and access a suite of advanced financial tools on Kryptos, combining the strengths of both platforms to enhance user experience and financial management capabilities. Additionally, Bitstamp users will benefit from exclusive discounts on Kryptos’s services, including premium features and analytics tools, further enriching their investment and trading strategies.

A key aspect of this partnership is the enhanced ability for users to maintain compliance with their crypto tax obligations amidst growing regulatory scrutiny. The integration provides users with the necessary tools to seamlessly generate accurate tax reports and maintain compliance with local regulations. Users can also perform comprehensive portfolio analysis, real-time tracking, and receive personalised financial insights, making it easier to navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency investment and management.

"This partnership with Bitstamp marks a significant milestone for Kryptos as we continue to expand our ecosystem and integrate with leading platforms in the crypto space," said Mr.Sukesh Tedla, CEO of Kryptos. "By combining Bitstamp’s robust trading infrastructure with our advanced Web3 financial tools, we are setting a new standard for accessibility and compliance in the digital asset industry."

JB Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, added, "We’re delighted to work together with Kryptos in a partnership which will grant our customers access to an even greater array of sophisticated financial and analytics tools. The combination of Kryptos’ platform and our security and reliability will be a great benefit to our users, offering them a seamless way to manage their assets and meet their compliance requirements more efficiently."

Kryptos is pioneering the future of Web3 finance by establishing a standardised financial data protocol layer that seamlessly connects diverse blockchain platforms. As the definitive Open Banking standard for Web3, Kryptos equips developers, businesses, and end-users with the tools necessary to effortlessly share and utilise data. Supporting over 5000 platforms, including major CEXs, DeFi protocols, and blockchain networks, Kryptos enhances interoperability, compliance, and accessibility in Web3 with its APIs and products such as real-time financial analytics, compliance-ready tax reporting, and personalised portfolio management.

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously providing safe and open access to crypto since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over five million individuals and is the preferred choice for a range of institutional clients seeking a trusted partner to participate in crypto markets. Bitstamp is a sector leader in both security and compliance, with more than 50 licenses and registrations secured with financial regulators across the globe. Bitstamp is the only crypto exchange to receive seven consecutive AA ratings on CC Data’s Exchange Benchmark report.

