Statement from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on National Resilience Month

WASHINGTON -- Every August, FEMA celebrates its National Resilience Month to highlight the significant investments and policies that help state, local, tribal and territorial partners across the nation build resilience. In recognition of this annual effort to lift up examples of resiliency our communities are taking to make America stronger, Administrator Criswell issued the following statement.

“Disasters can strike anytime, anywhere. Which means the time for communities to prepare is now. National Resilience Month is an opportunity for FEMA to promote the work of communities across the country that make us risk-ready so we can recover more effectively and build back stronger.

This has been a huge focus for us at FEMA. Our ‘Year of Resilience’ initiative is uplifting the ways communities across the nation are building resilience to prepare for tomorrow, today.

The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to investing in nationwide resilience, preparing communities, training our workforces and enhancing our response capabilities at all levels.

Together, we’re fostering economic empowerment for communities in the fight against climate change with the shared goal of building the resilient nation our communities need and deserve.”