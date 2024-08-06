Public comment period opens for Perkins V state targets

The Iowa Department of Education is now collecting public comment on the Iowa Perkins V Accountability for Continuation of State Plan through Sept. 5.

Under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, also known as Perkins V, states are required to report annually on core indicators of performance for both secondary and postsecondary programs.

Additionally, states are also required to provide data on the performance of students by race, ethnicity, gender and special population categories. The reported information provides grant recipients with opportunities to analyze their performance results and use the data for budget and program evaluation.

With the use of historical data and performance, statistical methods and informed insight, state targets known as State Determined Levels of Performance (SDLP) can be established. To meet the criteria of an SDLP, the state or local recipient must exceed 90 percent of the SDLP target.

The proposed SDLP for academic years 2024-29 was drafted by the Department’s Perkins V accountability subcommittee. The subcommittee members included educators and administrators from secondary and postsecondary CTE programs from across the state as well as a representative for the Area Education Agencies and a local Regional Planning Partnership.

Iowans interested in providing feedback on the proposed 2024-29 SDLPs are invited to review the Iowa Perkins V Accountability for Continuation of State Plan document on the Department’s website.

Feedback can be submitted by email to cte@iowa.gov or via USPS mail to the Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Community Colleges and Postsecondary Readiness, 400 E. 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

All public comments will be reviewed by the accountability subcommittee for possible revisions to the proposed 2024-29 SDLPs. The final Iowa Perkins V Accountability for Continuation State Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.