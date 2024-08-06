CPV Paint & Graphics is a Future 50 company

Since 1975, owned and operated by the Wright family, CPV is a world-class paint facility specializing in innovative paint application & custom design.

FRANKSVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPV Paint Graphics (Custom Painted Vehicles, Inc.) has been honored as a 2024 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media in collaboration with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).

The prestigious Future 50 program, now in its 35th year, acknowledges the fastest-growing privately-owned company in the Milwaukee region. Requirements for consideration include a minimum of three years in operation and substantial increases in revenue and employment. The awardees are those with outstanding growth rates in recent years.

“We’re proud to continue the Future 50 program and provide an objective measure of the fastest-growing companies in the Milwaukee region,” said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. “As the region’s only locally-owned business publication, we’re excited to celebrate the companies that are creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people in our communities.”

The celebration of the Future 50 companies will take place at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, hosted by BizTimes Media. Those interested in attending can register at www.biztimes.com/future50.

About CPV Paint & Graphics

CPV Paint & Graphics is a world-class paint facility specializing in innovative defect-free paint applications and custom designs. Serving as a tier-one and tier-two supplier to prominent companies such as Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Case IH, and others. CPV delivers exceptional hand-painted parts and offers specialized vehicle masking systems for automotive applications. Their retail division provides a range of services including paint repair, painting replacement parts, and custom paint work globally. CPV's focus lies not in paint and products, but in the people, they serve, offering a pathway for personal expression.

This year marks a significant milestone for CPV, as they not only received recognition from Future 50 for their remarkable growth in the Milwaukee area but also moved into their newly completed 26,000 square foot expansion, expanding their world-class facility to a total of 60,000 square feet. The additional space will be utilized for warehouse purposes with plans for production utilization. With exceptional growth in recent years, CPV President and Owner, Steve Wright, commented that “CPV's commitment to excellence as the team significantly expanded over recent years to meet the growing service demand.”

"I am ecstatic that CPV has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the Milwaukee area, especially during challenging times," stated Steve Wright.

Learn more about CPV Paint & Graphics at cpvpaint.com.