Jessica Droubay Joins Creative Network Innovations as New Sales Team Member

Melbourne, FL – Creative Network Innovations (CNI) is pleased to announce the addition of Jessica Droubay to its business development team. With over 20 years of leadership, operational, and sales experience and over 5 years in managed IT services and cybersecurity, Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to CNI.

Jessica joins CNI from Milner, Inc., where she served as a Senior Technology Consultant, specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business technology solutions. Her background includes extensive experience in sales processes, customer engagement, and IT management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to our team,” said Carlos Villalba, CEO of Creative Network Innovations. “Her deep understanding of the latest cybersecurity threats and IT management trends, combined with her dedication to creating long-term partnerships with clients, makes her a valuable addition to CNI.”

In her new role, Jessica will focus on helping businesses enhance their security posture and operational efficiency through CNI’s cutting-edge technology solutions. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving CNI’s mission to provide comprehensive and tailored IT and Cybersecurity solutions to safeguard clients’ digital assets.

For more information about Creative Network Innovations and its services, please visit www.cniweb.net.

About Creative Network Innovations

Creative Network Innovations (CNI) is a leading managed services provider (MSP) and managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in comprehensive IT solutions and cybersecurity For Melbourne, Daytona, Titusville, Palm Bay, Cocoa, and Orlando, FL. Founded in 1997, CNI is dedicated to integrating seamlessly with clients’ organizations to enhance their security posture, operational efficiency, and overall IT infrastructure.

Contact:

Carlos Villalba

CEO/President

Creative Network Innovations

321-259-1984

cvillalba@cniweb.net

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/jessica-droubay-joins-creative-network-innovations-as-new-sales-team-member/

About Creative Network Innovations

Started in 1997, Creative Network Innovations is a complete technology solution provider. We are 100% committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service in Melbourne, Daytona, Titusville, Palm Bay, Cocoa, and Orlando. Our team of talented IT professionals can solve your IT nightmares once and for all.

Contact Creative Network Innovations

4865 N. Wickham Road Suite 102

Melbourne

FL 32940

United States

321-259-1984

Website: https://www.cniweb.net