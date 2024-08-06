“I became convinced that I had a very serious illness” – Izzy’s story

After accessing Rethink Mental Illness’ Advice and Information Service, Izzy discovered she had health anxiety. Learning more about her condition and managing it through art has given her the peace to move forward.

At the start of 2017, when I was in my early 30s, I began to experience strange physical symptoms: achy, tired legs and arms, unsteadiness, a stiff neck and jaw. While I knew quite a lot about anxiety, health anxiety itself was new to me. I’d never have imagined that anxiety could produce or worsen physical symptoms.

When anxiety was suggested as a cause, I thought that just wasn't possible. Instead, I became convinced that I had a very serious, terminal illness. I felt the GPs weren't listening to me. Even when they told me they weren't concerned about my symptoms, I struggled to believe them. I thought they should be referring me to hospital, but no referrals came. This dragged on for three or four months, in utter panic.

Then I became busier when my Mum had an operation and needed more support. With less time for overthinking, slowly, imperceptibly, life started to open up again and my symptoms lessened. At first it felt very fragile, but gradually I started to trust that I really was well.