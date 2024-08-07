Malaysia Launches First Real Estate RWA Project, TRL, to Tokenize $23 Million in Properties

TRL Ecosystem encompassing the supply and demand of investing and living seamlessly on the back bone of two token ecosystems.

TRL closes Angel round with an $8.6M valuation and is set to tokenize Dubai properties, including those by EMAAR, the developer of the Burj Khalifa

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of Malaysia's first Real World Asset (RWA) project for real estate, The Real Lifestyle Company ( TRL ), will tokenize $23 million worth of residential properties to kickstart its real estate lifestyle ecosystem. These properties will be available for investors for as little as $50 to own fractionalized shares.Unlike conventional tokenization platforms, TRL focuses on providing investors with maximum value by pioneering the tokenization of property portfolios worldwide. This method amplifies and diversifies yields for investors, and with its asset-backed token ($TRLX), enables assets to be "liquid-on-demand" for the investor, setting TRL apart in the RWA sector.This initiative marks a significant step in integrating blockchain technology into the real estate market, simplifying property investments through digital tokens. TRL's platform makes it easier for a wider audience to start their investment journey in local and global real estate, offering monthly yield returns.TRL is also launching the world's first home subscription service, leveraging its tokenized properties to offer users the ultimate flexibility to stay anywhere across the globe. This is the first product to launch from TRL's consumer product inventory, aiming to solve real-world problems through real estate tokenization."As Malaysia's pioneering real estate RWA platform, TRL is at the forefront of bridging the gap between crypto-native investors and traditional real estate opportunities," said Adrian Gaffor, TRL Co-founder and CEO."RWA tokenization is a significant growth area in crypto, and TRL is leading the charge by democratizing access to real estate investments, thereby advancing broader financial inclusion and driving mass adoption."Have TRL's CEO, Adrian Gaffor, tell you more hereTRL's vision is to become the #1 RWA ecosystem globally, enabling the world to invest and live in a borderless, accessible, and seamless manner. The company aims to simplify the processes of investment and lifestyle experiences through a sustainable ecosystem of investors and users.TRL is on a mission to develop a super-app ecosystem that bridges the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 consumers, investors, and businesses. This ecosystem will unlock the true potential of tokenization, offering seamless, borderless, and accessible access to RWAs with amplified yields and maximized utility. Beyond investment, users can redeem tokens for benefits like free dining, luxurious stays, and travel experiences - to name a few.TRL completed its first funding round earlier this year TRL and is preparing for its initial launch in August 2024. Investors can acquire fractionalized real estate through $TRLX tokens, representing shares in property portfolios across various countries. These tokens, available on the TRL marketplace, can be purchased using cryptocurrency or fiat currency.Looking ahead, TRL plans an aggressive expansion over Q3 2024, beginning with eight properties in Dubai, including those under EMAAR, the developer of the Burj Khalifa. Subsequent phases will focus on expanding to additional properties in Malaysia and Bali.Meet the teamStanding (left to right): Chloe Yong (Business Development), Marianne Chuo (CMO), Warren How (COO), Fern Yeap (Business Director), Melisa Khoo (CFO)Seated (left to right): Zahid Rozlan (Creative Lead), Ng Yen Ray (CSO), Adrian Gaffor (CEO), and Ines Yong (CTO)About TRLTRL is the world's first end-to-end RWA ecosystem fractionalizing real estate democratizing ownership enabling users to invest seamlessly, borderless, and freely. Using blockchain, we will revolutionize real estate investing, lending, and renting. TRL will operate with two tokens: real estate asset-backed token ($TRLX) and utility token ($TRLCO).

What is TRL