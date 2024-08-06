Minister Gayton Mckenzie applauds South Africa’s greatest Olympian

Even before she entered the pool at La Défence Arena on Thursday evening, Tatjana Smith was technically already South Africa’s most decorated Olympian with two golds and one silver.

Her agonising silver medal in the 200m breaststroke, the same event in which she won the gold at Tokyo 2020, has now put her in a class of her own.

“Tatjana, as a nation we are bursting with pride tonight. You fought to the end and were beaten only in the turns by a classy American competitor, Kate Douglass. I applaud you for your warm smile and your honest congratulations for your gold-medal rival in the lane next to you. Being able to stay gracious in victory and defeat is what the world will remember most about you, and it is a quality that defines most South Africans.”

Smith’s achievements stand as an elegant example of the power of women in sport, adds Minister McKenzie, noting that Team SA has now surpassed the country’s medal tally from Tokyo, with one gold, a silver and two bronzes.

“You are a shining example of humility with a killer competitive spirit and undying will to win. May all our young people look up to your example and try to equal or surpass you in future.

“We must continue to bring more women into all sports and support them to break every record.”

