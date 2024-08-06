Mobile phone ban shows positive change in schools

Release date: 04/08/24

A ban on mobile phones at public secondary schools, introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government a year ago, has shown significant improvement in student behaviour and interactions.

The Premier and Education Minister today released new data as the mobile phone ‘off and away’ policy reached the one-year anniversary of its full introduction.

Department for Education incident reporting data shows there has been a 63 per cent decline in critical incidents involving social media in terms 1 and 2 of 2024 – compared to the same period in 2023, before the ban was in place. This includes cyber bullying, circulation of explicit issues, derogatory content being posted online or other concerning online behaviour.

Analysis also shows that most of the issues reported in this category have taken place off site or outside of school hours.

The data also reflects a decline over the past 18 months in matters reported to the department centered on students not complying with the policy or overall behaviour involving phones, along with a reduction in incident of violence, particularly involving kicking or punching.

This includes:

54 per cent fewer behavioural issues during term 1 and 2 2024 compared to term 1 and 2 2023

44 per cent fewer policy compliance issues during term 1 and 2 2024 compared to term 1 and 2 2023

10 per cent fewer violent incidents during term 1 and 2 2024 compared to term 1 and 2 2023

The policy was introduced in a staged way, with some high schools choosing to bring the ban in earlier. The policy applies to mobile phones and personal devices including smart watches, iPads, tablets, and personal laptops.

In the wake of the phone bans coming into force, principals reported immediate changes in student behaviour, particularly around increased demand for extracurricular activities or clubs to be available in break times.

They have also reported that the policy has been supported by parents, and more widely accepted because it was introduced state, and school, wide.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As the community grapples more widely with the issue of damage caused by social media platforms, this Government has taken decisive action to protect young people in school hours to ensure the appropriate use of devices.

We knew this was the right thing to do – and one year on, the evidence is in.

Children are playing with each other, not on their phones. There has been a reduction in inappropriate behaviour.

We are also taking a wider stand with social media as we are acutely aware of the harmful effects it is having on young people.

At my request, former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French is conducting a significant legal examination into banning children under the age of 14 from having social media accounts, and requiring parental consent for 14 and 15 year-olds.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The mobile phone ban is clearly contributing to ensuring schools are safe environments.

There are negative impacts of inappropriate use of devices at school, such as cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, and critical incidents that involve mobile phones. That’s why I’m so pleased to see the data reflecting a positive trend.

I’m told by teachers and principals, each and every day, that this is also leading to classroom environments where teachers can teach, and students can learn, free from distractions caused by personal use of devices.

Attributable to Department for Education Chief Executive Professor Martin Westwell

We continue to work with schools to support this ‘off and away’ policy. In some instances, this means the introduction of pouches or lockers, while in others it is about ensuring consistence in how this policy is managed, or working with parents to ensure clarity around expectations.

Schools continue to provide presentations to students about responsible social media use, and the harmful consequences that can result from inappropriate use.

We are pleased to hear anecdotal reports of changes in student behaviour reflected through increases in physical activity and play and meaningful face-to-face connections with peers.

The Department will continue to monitor the outcomes and identify areas for improvement moving forward, including gathering feedback from school communities and key stakeholder groups.