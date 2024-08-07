Zil Money Launched Check Mailing from Credit Card - with Tracking

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, announced that it has enhanced its check mailing services, allowing customers to send checks funded by their credit card or wallet with tracking capabilities. Users can send checks online, choose between USPS Priority and FedEx Standard Overnight for secure and fast delivery, and track the checks until they arrive, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction experience.

Zil Money provides 24/7 customer service and allows businesses to customize their mailing costs according to their needs. With options starting at just $1.25 for First Class Check Mailing and going up to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS, businesses can choose a solution that fits their budget. This feature ensures both affordability and timely delivery for recipients in the USA and Canada.

Businesses can effortlessly customize and print checks online using a standard printer and plain paper via Zil Money. The platform provides a variety of pre-made templates, eliminating the need for design skills. This approach saves time and reduces costs compared to ordering pre-printed checks, which can take 3 to 5 days to be delivered. Zil Money offers a convenient and cost-effective solution for all your check printing needs, streamlining the process and enhancing efficiency.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to simplifying business finance. This comprehensive platform integrates payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation into a single, efficient solution. With seamless connectivity to over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, users can manage multiple accounts, select check formats, and execute transactions effortlessly. Zil Money provides various payment options, including ACH, checks, wire transfers, payment links, international payments, and credit and debit cards, ensuring a tailored and flexible payment experience.

Zil Money serves over one million users and has facilitated transactions exceeding $78.5 billion. Its global expansion is fueled by continuous innovation and service enhancements. The check printing platform offers a highly intuitive solution for diverse financial needs, ensuring ease of use and efficiency. Available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store, the app also provides seamless mobile access, allowing users to manage their finances.