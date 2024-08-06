RSIPF and SIAF engage with students of St John school

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) hosted a community engagement event recently with St John high school at Rove sport field.

The event focused on building a positive relationship with police and the local community with approximately 500 students ranging from forms one to four participated.

The event went ahead with participants joining games of touch football, soccer, tug of war, sack racing, egg and spoon races, which promoted the importance of physical fitness, teamwork, and having fun with others.

At the end of the games the students helped RSIPF and SIAF members collect rubbish around the oval, before sharing a BBQ.

Australian members of SIAF feel highly privileged to be working alongside the RSIPF, and to meet members of the community.

Director National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) Superintendent John Matamaru RSIPF Superintendent Matamaru said, “Solomon Islands have an enduring friendship with Australia and that friendship plays an important role in ensuring the safety of the Solomon Islands communities.”

Superintendent Matamaru also spoke highly of the community engagement initiative.

SIAF and the RSIPF have been hosting these community events throughout Honiara for several months, with an estimated 6,000 people in total attending.

Through all the fun and games, it’s important to also acknowledge how important these events have been at bringing the public and police together to promote peaceful and happy communities.

Sack Races

Ball Games

Game of Tug of War

Game of Tug of War

Touch Football

Egg and Spoon Races

RSIPF Press