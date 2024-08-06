Promova launches charitable initiative to support NGOs with language learning for refugees

The language learning platform strives to provide the most vulnerable groups with equal access to language education

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promova is introducing a charitable initiative called Promova for Good to support non-profit and charity organizations that work with refugees and asylum seekers worldwide. The aim is to provide essential language learning tools to help people adapt in their host countries.

According to the UNHCR report, at the end of 2023, there were 117.3 million forcibly displaced people globally. Among these, 37.6 million are refugees who had to move to another country and need assistance getting back on their feet. Learning their new local language is critical for their success, helping them socialize, secure better job opportunities, and quickly integrate into new communities.

“Every year, millions of people around the world are forced to leave their homeland for a variety of reasons: war, persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, or events that seriously disrupt public order. Escaping from danger to save their own lives, asylum seekers should have support from the global community. So, with a deep understanding of the global refugee crisis, especially following the displacement of 6 million Ukrainians due to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Promova can’t stand aside and is committing to supporting refugees in the best way we can – providing access to our language learning resources,” says Andrew Skrypnyk, CEO and co-founder of Promova. “We’ve already had a positive experience offering our services for free. In November 2023, Promova joined Ukraine's national program, Future Perfect, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Through this initiative, we offered three years of free access to all our self-study courses to every Ukrainian. To date, 130,000 have taken advantage of this opportunity. Since Promova’s mission is to help people live a better life by supporting them in achieving their language learning goals, we are more than happy to help refugees acquire new languages and get back to their lives after trying times.”

Through Promova for Good, the language learning platform offers NGOs to become partners and receive free Promova Premium subscriptions and discounted group tutoring for the refugees they are working with. With Promova Premium, refugees can learn one of 12 languages or several languages at the same time. Full access to Promova's self-learning features include interactive lessons, cultural insights, and grammar, vocabulary, speaking, listening, and writing exercises. The group classes led by certified tutors focus on enhancing refugees' conversation skills and increasing their self-confidence.

To apply for Promova for Good, organizations must fill out an application. To qualify for Promova for Good, organizations must meet the following criteria:

- Recognized as a charitable or nonprofit organization by the local regulator in the country where it is registered;

- Operating on a not-for-profit basis;

- Operating for the public benefit.

About Promova

Founded in 2019 as a simple flashcard app, Promova is now a one-stop solution for all language learning needs. Promova offers a variety of tools, such as bite-sized lessons, a community of learners, tutoring, conversation clubs, and progress tracking. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to create custom learning plans, Promova helps over 15 million people worldwide live their best lives by achieving their language learning goals.

The Promova team is made up of 100+ lifelong learners passionate about languages, from philologists to professional educators and language learning advocates. They work from Ukraine, Europe, and the US and employ best-in-class teaching methodologies to make language learning accessible to people everywhere.

