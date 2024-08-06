Emily Dinova’s new novel, 'The Antagonist,' a gripping tale of suspense and revenge, set for September 20 release

Emily Dinova's new novel, suspense thriller 'The Antagonist'

The life of an ordinary man systematically disintegrates after he finds a yellow sticky-note with a ‘smiley face’ on his kitchen refrigerator

I wrote this during the pandemic. Underneath the suspense is a difficult subject—sexual abuse. The Antagonist allowed me to delve into this theme in a raw way, releasing my demons onto my readers.” — Emily Dinova

GRANADA HILLS, CA, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suspense enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting September 20th, the release date for Emily Dinova's latest novel, The Antagonist. Known for her compelling storytelling in Veil of Seduction, Dinova returns with a riveting drama that draws readers into a world of obsession and simmering revenge.

In The Antagonist, Dinova masterfully constructs a narrative that invites readers to empathize with Dave Collins, an average middle-class man whose seemingly perfect life unravels after discovering a cryptic sticky note on his refrigerator that says, “You’re Special.” From that moment forward, his personal and professional lives disintegrate. Dave becomes consumed with the suspicion that someone is orchestrating his downfall. The story’s midpoint shifts focus to his tormentor, unraveling the past to reveal the original sin that set the stage for his ultimate collapse.

“I wrote this during the pandemic lockdown after having it marinating in my mind for many years,” Dinova shares. “Underneath the suspense lies a difficult subject - domestic and sexual abuse - which I previously explored in my play, Capture, which was staged in both London and New York City. The Antagonist allowed me to delve into these themes in a raw and visceral way, releasing my demons onto my readers.”

Mary Sharnick, author of ‘Thirst,’ ‘Plagued’ and the ‘Orla’s Canvas’ series, said of ‘The Antagonist,’ “As William Faulkner posited: ‘The past is never dead. It’s not even past.’ Such is the horror in Dinova’s psychological thriller, a tale in which trust is always a victim and forgetting is impossible.”

About Emily Dinova

Emily Dinova is an accomplished artist residing in Hoboken, NJ, with her pet eel, Ivan the Terrible. She enjoys the beach, cooking, practicing martial arts, and is pursuing a license in psychoanalysis. Her debut novel, Veil of Seduction, was published in 2022. Emily is also the co-founder of G&E Productions, a cinematic and theatrical production company.

Contact Information

For more about Emily Dinova and her works, visit:

Emily Dinova's Books & Media

Media Inquiries:

Henry Gray Publishing

THIS MESSAGE RUINS HIS LIFE! From the moment it appears, his life is wrecked...