PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 5, 2024 'Molding our youth to be future leaders of our country' -- Bong Go champions support for education at Samar Educator's Day in Catbalogan City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his profound appreciation for the important role educators play in shaping the future generations and potential leaders of the country. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, he was invited as Guest of Honor and Speaker during the Samar Educator's Day held in Catbalogan City which was part of various activities of the province leading to its Araw ng Samar festivities. Addressing over 1,000 principals gathered at Tandaya Hall, Go underscored the significance of their efforts to nurturing the youth towards nation-building. The senator supported the construction for the Tandaya hall as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. He emphasized his humble beginnings and his commitment to 'doing what is right,' a mantra imparted by his mentor, former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Bilang mga principal, alam ko pong hindi biro ang inyong sakripisyo. Kayo ang nagsisiguro na ang ating mga paaralan ay maayos, na ang ating mga guro ay may gabay, at ang ating mga estudyante ay nasa tamang landas," said Go. "Ang malasakit, pagmamahal, at serbisyo sa lipunan at sa kapwa ay hindi lamang trabaho kundi isang bokasyon na inyong tinutupad araw-araw," he added. In his address, Go highlighted recent legislative efforts aimed at enhancing the education sector. He proudly mentioned Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which has significantly expanded access to higher education nationwide. This was signed into law during the Duterte administration in which Go advocated for the measure to be acted upon in his role as Special Assistant to the President. Building on this success, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aiming to broaden the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) if enacted into law. "I firmly believe that access to quality education is a fundamental driver of change. It removes barriers and evens the playing field, which is why I am dedicated to ensuring our educational system is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all," he said. Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 1864 which aims to provide a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters; as well as SBN 1786 which would require public higher education institutions to have Mental Health Offices on their campuses. Also, he is a co-author and co-sponsor of SBN 2200 or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. Go has also been an advocate for the welfare of public sector employees especially teachers, having filed Senate Bill No. 2504, known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI." This proposed legislation builds on the provisions of the previously enacted Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 which Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019 and was implemented from 2020-2023. Even without the passage of the proposed law, Go has welcomed the recent Executive Order No. 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which mandates an increase in salaries and the provision of additional allowances for government workers. "Sa araw na ito, nais kong bigyang-diin ang halaga ng edukasyon. Hindi lamang ito tungkol sa pagkatuto ng mga bata kundi pati na rin sa paghubog ng kanilang mga pagkatao. Kayo po ang pangunahing gabay nila, at sa bawat araw na kayo'y pumapasok sa paaralan, tandaan ninyo na kayo ang nagsisilbing ilaw ng kanilang kinabukasan," he said. As the event was part of the Tandaya Festival, celebrating Samar Day from August 1 to 12, the senator ensured that attendees received ample support. Various assistance was distributed by Go's Malasakit Team, including food packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. Select attendees also received a bicycle, shoes, watch, and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, Go extended his profound gratitude to the local officials for their indispensable role in the education and community development of Samar. He specifically thanked Congressmen Michael Tan and Jimboy Tan, Governor Sharee Ann Tan, and Vice Governor Arnold Tan for their continuous support and collaboration in advancing educational initiatives in their locality. Go also acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the educators' event officials from the Department of Education. In closing, Go affirmed his unwavering support for the educators. "Huwag po kayong manghihina, dahil nandirito lang ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded, promising continued support and service to the educators of Samar. On the same day, Go also aided community health frontliners in the city and in San Jorge town. He also provided support to cooperatives in the region under the Cooperative Development Authority's Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program.