Remdesivir Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Remdesivir Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remdesivir market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.95 billion in 2023 to $6.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of COVID-19, rising awareness of remdesivir, government support for remdesivir, clinical trials and research, government purchases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The remdesivir market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing COVID-19 response, emerging variants, global vaccination campaigns, pandemic preparedness, global health initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Remdesivir Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3253&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Remdesivir Market

The increasing government expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the remdesivir market going forward. Government expenditure, also known as government spending, refers to the total amount of money that a government or public sector entity allocates and disburses to finance its operations, programs, services, and projects. Government expenditure is instrumental in the growth and accessibility of Remdesivir, especially during public health crises. By providing funding, regulatory support, purchasing power, and research investments, governments can contribute to the availability and affordability of this critical antiviral medication.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remdesivir-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the remdesivir market include Gilead Sciences Inc., BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co Ltd., Hainan Haiyao Co. Ltd., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the remdesivir market are receiving FDA approvals for new drugs such as Veklury (Remdesivir) to increase their profitability in the market. Veklury (remdesivir) is an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at least 28 days old and weigh at least 3 kg.

Segments:

1) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lyophilized Solution

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the remdesivir market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the remdesivir market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the remdesivir market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Remdesivir Market Definition

Remdesivir refers to a class of drugs called antivirals that are used to treat hospitalized adults and children 28 days of age and older who weigh at least 6.6 pounds for COVID-19 disease 2019 (COVID-19 infection) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (3 kg), who have a significant risk of developing severe COVID-19, which could result in hospitalization and death.

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Remdesivir Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on remdesivir market size, remdesivir market drivers and trends, remdesivir market major players, remdesivir competitors' revenues, remdesivir market positioning, and remdesivir market growth across geographies. The remdesivir market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

COVID-19 (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293