Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,660 in the last 365 days.

Correctional Services on official using vulgar language

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an official in full uniform using inappropriate and vulgar language in a public area.

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, pointed out that the Department takes such matters very seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standard of professionalism and conduct among its officials.

An internal investigation has been launched to address this incident exhaustively. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with our policies and procedures.

“We would like to assure the public that this type of behaviour is not reflective of the values and standards upheld by the Department of Correctional Services. Our goal is to foster a respectful and professional environment among our officials and the general public,” said Commissioner Thobakgale.

Media enquiries: 
Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell: 079 523 5794 
E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za 
 

You just read:

Correctional Services on official using vulgar language

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more